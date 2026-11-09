No. 21 Ohio State fires special teams coach Robby Discher in midseason move

Robby Discher was fired as Ohio State's special teams coach on Monday, marking the first time in Ryan Day's eight years as head coach he has fired an assistant during the season.

Discher lasted less than a season after being hired from Illinois.

Special teams was an issue in all three of the Buckeyes' losses this season. Kicker Connor Hawkins missed a 45-yard field goal in Ohio State's 24-23 loss to Texas on Sept. 12.

USC had a 44-yard punt return and the Buckeyes committed three special teams penalties in an 30-18 loss at Southern California on Oct. 31.

The breaking point though came in last Saturday's 41-28 loss to Oregon, when the Ducks ran a successful fake punt in the second quarter. That turned the momentum of the game when Ohio State had a 14-3 lead but then trailed 17-14 at halftime.

Ohio State would owe Discher more than $500,000 per the terms of his contract.

The 21st-ranked Buckeyes (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten), who have dropped consecutive regular-season games for the first time since 2011, host Northwestern on Saturday.

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