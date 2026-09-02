Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

No. 21 Utah hosts Idaho in Morgan Scalley's regular-season debut

No. 21 Utah hosts Idaho Thursday; Idaho enters after an opener loss while Utah closed its season 11-2

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
21 Utah recibe a Idaho en el debut de temporada regular de Morgan Scalley
21 Utah recibe a Idaho en el debut de temporada regular de Morgan Scalley

Idaho at No. 21 Utah, Thursday, 9 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Idaho

Overall offense: 482.0 yards per game (50th in FCS)

Passing: 363.0 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 119.0 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (41st)

Overall defense: 516.0 yards allowed per game (103rd in FCS)

Passing: 319.0 yards allowed per game (96th)

Rushing: 197.0 yards allowed per game (87th)

Scoring: 38.0 points allowed per game (91st)

Utah (2025)

Overall offense: 482.9 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 216.6 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 266.3 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 41.3 points per game (4th)

Overall defense: 359.0 yards allowed per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 177.8 yards allowed per game (17th)

Rushing: 181.2 yards allowed per game (110th)

Scoring: 18.9 points allowed per game (17th)

Team leaders

Idaho

Passing: Joshua Wood, 363 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 72.0 completion percentage.

Rushing: Ferrari Miller, 44 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Tony Harste, 180 yards, 2 TDs.

Utah (2025)

Passing: Devon Dampier, 2,490 yards, 24 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.5 completion percentage.

Rushing: Wayshawn Parker, 981 yards, 6 TDs.

Receiving: Larry Simmons, 280 yards, 6 TDs.

Last game

Idaho fell 38-34 to Cal Poly in its week zero season opener.

Utah capped an 11-2 season with a 44-22 victory over Nebraska in the 2025 Las Vegas Bowl in Morgan Scalley’s debut as head coach.

Next game

Idaho hosts Lamar on Sept.12.

Utah hosts Arkansas on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Tras el pase de Enzo Fernández al Manchester City, Valu Cervantes se despidió del Chelsea con un emotivo posteo
    1

    Tras el pase de Enzo Fernández al Manchester City, Valu Cervantes se despidió del Chelsea con un emotivo posteo

  2. Una vida de película: murió el Loco Salinas, gloria de una época dorada de Boca y autor de un gol inolvidable
    2

    Murió el “Loco” Carlos Salinas, gloria de una época dorada de Boca y autor de un gol inolvidable

  3. El video con el que Manchester City presentó a Enzo Fernández y la particular reacción de Haaland
    3

    El video con el que Enzo Fernández fue presentado por Manchester City y la reacción de Erling Haaland

  4. El Gobierno vacía un evento empresario y la oposición aprovecha para “vender” su discurso
    4

    El Gobierno vacía un evento empresario y la oposición aprovecha para “vender” su discurso