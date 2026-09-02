No. 21 Utah hosts Idaho in Morgan Scalley's regular-season debut

Idaho at No. 21 Utah, Thursday, 9 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Idaho

Overall offense: 482.0 yards per game (50th in FCS)

Passing: 363.0 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 119.0 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (41st)

Overall defense: 516.0 yards allowed per game (103rd in FCS)

Passing: 319.0 yards allowed per game (96th)

Rushing: 197.0 yards allowed per game (87th)

Scoring: 38.0 points allowed per game (91st)

Utah (2025)

Overall offense: 482.9 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 216.6 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 266.3 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 41.3 points per game (4th)

Overall defense: 359.0 yards allowed per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 177.8 yards allowed per game (17th)

Rushing: 181.2 yards allowed per game (110th)

Scoring: 18.9 points allowed per game (17th)

Team leaders

Idaho

Passing: Joshua Wood, 363 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 72.0 completion percentage.

Rushing: Ferrari Miller, 44 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Tony Harste, 180 yards, 2 TDs.

Utah (2025)

Passing: Devon Dampier, 2,490 yards, 24 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.5 completion percentage.

Rushing: Wayshawn Parker, 981 yards, 6 TDs.

Receiving: Larry Simmons, 280 yards, 6 TDs.

Last game

Idaho fell 38-34 to Cal Poly in its week zero season opener.

Utah capped an 11-2 season with a 44-22 victory over Nebraska in the 2025 Las Vegas Bowl in Morgan Scalley’s debut as head coach.

Next game

Idaho hosts Lamar on Sept.12.

Utah hosts Arkansas on Sept. 12.

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