No. 22 Iowa uses defense, Moulton's running game to beat Northern Illinois 40-0

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kamari Moulton ran for a career-high 183 yards and two touchdowns and No. 22 Iowa’s defense shut down Northern Illinois in a 40-0 victory Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Moulton, Iowa’s leading rusher last season, passed his previous career high of 114 yards in the first quarter, when he had 132 yards with touchdown runs of 50 and 37 yards.

It was the first regular-season look at the Iowa quarterback battle between Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski, who came into the game sharing the top spot on the depth chart.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said earlier in the week that each would get playing time in the game. Brown got the start, leading the Hawkeyes to touchdowns on their first three series before Hecklinski made his first appearance.

Brown finished 12 of 20 passing for 129 yards. Hecklinski was 7 of 16 for 76 yards with an interception. Brown threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tony Diaz on Iowa’s opening series of the game, and Hecklinski threw a 8-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Williams in the second quarter.

Caden Buhr added two field goals for the Hawkeyes, and Evan James had a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second half.

The Hawkeyes held a 507-120 edge in offensive yards. Northern Illinois, which had 14 yards in the first half, did not get its first first down until the third quarter, and that came on a pass-interference penalty against Iowa.

The takeaway

There was no clear leader in Iowa’s quarterback competition. The offense moved efficiently under Brown in the first quarter, but Hecklinski had his good moments as well. It’s a question that likely will hang over the Hawkeyes over the next couple of weeks.

Up next

Northern Illinois: Hosts Illinois State next Saturday.

Iowa: Hosts Iowa State next Saturday.

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