No. 23 Missouri eyes All-American OT Cayden Green’s return against Kansas as RB depth thins again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-American left tackle Cayden Green could be available when No. 23 Missouri plays Kansas on Friday night, though standout running back Ahmad Hardy remains weeks away from returning to the Tigers following a gunshot wound sustained earlier this year.

Green missed the Tigers' lopsided win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week with an undisclosed injury.

“Cayden Green practiced (Monday), about three-fourths of practice. Looked good. Need to see how he responds today to that work he got,” Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said during his weekly news conference. “Had a good report this morning on his initial (prognosis).”

The 6-foot-5, 324-pound Green appeared in 12 games as a freshman at Oklahoma before transferring to Missouri, where he spent the 2024 season at left guard before moving over to tackle. He missed two games to injuries last season but was otherwise a stalwart on the blind side, not only helping to protect his quarterback but pave the way for one of the nation's best running backs.

Hardy continues rehab after being shot in May

Hardy ran for a nation-leading 1,649 yards with 16 touchdowns for the Tigers, who finished eighth in the FBS in rush offense.

The All-American running back continues to rehab after he was shot as a bystander in May following a concert in Laurel, Mississippi. Police made an arrest a few days later, and they have charged Rashodrick Harris with aggravated assault.

Drinkwitz has said Hardy would need at least a couple of weeks after getting cleared to practice before he could play in a game.

“We just wanted to get him out to practice and go from there,” Drinkwitz said, “but we're not there yet.”

Montana transfer Malae Fonoti lost to a season-ending ACL injury

Missouri's backfield depth took another hit this week when backup Malae Fonoti was lost to a season-ending ACL injury. The transfer from Montana carried three times for 18 yards in the Tigers' 54-14 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week.

That leaves veteran Jamal Roberts, who carried 13 times for 47 yards and a score against the Lions, to once again lead the running backs against the Jayhawks. He'll be backed up by Houston Christian transfer Xai'Shaun Edwards, who ran seven times for 45 yards, and freshman Preston Hatfield, who scored a touchdown in his college debut.

Asked about his depth at the position, Drinkwitz replied: “I don't feel great. But we'll do the best we can.”

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