No. 25 Florida has quarterback uncertainty with Philo and Jones that stems from O-line woes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 25 Florida officially has quarterback uncertainty.

Coach Jon Sumrall tweaked his depth chart Monday by putting “or" between Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr.

Sumrall benched Philo following two interceptions in a 27-8 loss to Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday. Jones replaced him in the second quarter, committed two more turnovers and had a third one negated by a penalty.

“I need both of them to be ready to be our starter at any point,” Sumrall said. “We’re going to move forward with, ‘Hey man, both of you guys are competing every day.’”

The toughest part of Sumrall’s evaluation: Florida’s offensive line has been so porous that it’s difficult to tell which QB really gives the Gators (5-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) a better chance against Oklahoma (4-4, 2-3) in the Swamp on Saturday.

“I don’t know if Tom Brady was our quarterback on Saturday if it would have helped us,” Sumrall said. “And I’m not trying to be a smart aleck. He would have been under too much duress and pressure to operate.

“So the quarterback position right now, while I don’t think we’re playing good enough at times there, I’d like to see everybody else play a little bit better so we can fully evaluate what we have going on there.”

Philo’s first interception against the Bulldogs was an easy one to break down. He stumbled trying to avoid a sack and threw an underhand pass toward the sideline. His attempt to throw the ball away landed in the hands of Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV.

Jones later failed to identify a dropping defender on a corner route in the end zone and threw an easy pick.

“We had too many balls that were in jeopardy with both guys,” Sumrall said.

In fairness, both QBs entered the game dealing with injuries.

Philo sat out a victory at then-No. 7 Texas on Oct. 17 because of an injured throwing shoulder. He hurt his right shoulder while getting tackled late in a home loss to South Carolina the previous week. He made the trip to Austin, Texas, and served as the team’s emergency quarterback behind Jones and Aidan Warner.

Jones became the first Florida quarterback since Jesse Palmer in 1997 to win his first career start on the road against a top-10 team. Jones completed 22 of 35 passes for 155 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, but left the game with “a couple of bumps and bruises” that Sumrall later said might require offseason surgery.

Both guys practiced Monday, Sumrall said. Whoever gets the start against the Sooners likely won’t have receiver Vernell Brown III to help.

Brown had a setback in his recovery from a sprained right knee last week and missed his fourth consecutive game. Brown had his knee drained last Thursday in hopes of reducing swelling and had another treatment Monday that Sumrall said the medical staff “thought maybe was something we should try that could be helpful.”

Brown has 17 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns this season. He also has returned two punts for scores. He’s come under fire on social media for missing too much time after Sumrall initially called it the mildest sprain possible.

“He wants to play. He’s doing everything he can to play,” Sumrall said. “He’s (ticked) off he can’t play, and he’s doing everything in his power to play. It’s a real injury that we thought we were on the other side of that he had a setback last week, and it sucks."

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