No. 25 Missouri faces a brutal slate as QB Austin Simmons arrives and RB Ahmad Hardy recovers

No. 25 Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — 2025 record: 8-5

Expectations

Missouri has gone to six bowl games in six seasons under Eli Drinkwitz, including an 11-2 finish in 2023 capped by a Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State. But other than that spectacular season, the Tigers have struggled to escape the middle tier of mediocrity in the SEC, twice under Drinkwitz finishing with losing records after bowl defeats.

If All-American running back Ahmad Hardy can return from a gunshot wound sustained earlier this year, and the defense under coordinator Corey Batoon can continue to be among the stingiest in the nation, perhaps the Tigers can excel against a schedule that shapes up to be one of the most difficult in the nation: The Tigers are the only team that will play five of the top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

“For us, we have had the same mentality we’ve always had: STP, something to prove,” Drinkwitz said. “Everybody at the University of Missouri has something to prove every day, something to prove that we belong in the SEC, something to prove that we can win and at a high level, and something to prove that we want to do it this year.”

Strengths start with the offense

Austin Simmons backed up Jaxson Dart at Ole Miss before winning the starting job ahead of last season. When an ankle injury in Week 2 against Kentucky sent him to the sideline, Trinidad Chambliss took over and quickly became a star. Simmons played sparingly the rest of the season before transferring to Missouri as the replacement for Beau Pribula, who left for Virginia.

His big arm should upgrade the Tigers' passing attack, especially with former Rebels teammate Cayden Lee and Minnesota transfer Caleb Goodie giving him a couple of promising targets to go with veteran tight end Brett Norfleet.

But the offense really hinges on the running game, where Hardy scampered for an SEC-best 1,649 yards and 16 scores in his first season with the Tigers. Missouri hopes he'll be able to contribute at a similarly high level at some point in the season. In the meantime, Jamal Roberts (753 yards, six TDs last season) and Houston Christian transfer Xai’Shaun Edwards will help with the load.

Weaknesses surround questions on the defense

The Tigers will be almost completely new on defense, and the players that they lost from last season through graduation or the portal merely helped them finish eighth nationally last season allowing 277 yards per game.

Top pass rushers Damon Wilson II and Zion Young will have to be replaced after combining for 15 1/2 sacks last season; Wilson transferred to Miami while Young was a second-round pick of the Ravens. Their top tackler, Josiah Trotter, was a second-round pick of the Buccaneers. In the secondary, Marvin Burkes Jr. and Daylan Carnell are among those that will have to be replaced

New faces

QB Austin Simmons (transfer from Ole Miss), WR Cayden Lee (transfer from Ole Miss), RB Xai'Shaun Edwards (transfer from Houston Christian), LB Robert Woodyard Jr. (transfer from Auburn), CB Chris Graves Jr. (transfer from Ole Miss).

Key losses

DE Zion Young (second-round pick of Baltimore), LB Josiah Trotter (second-round pick of Tampa Bay), DT Chris McLellan (third-round pick of Green Bay), OT Keagan Trost (third-round pick of Green Bay), QB Beau Pribula (transfer to Virginia).

Biggest games for the Tigers

At Kansas (Sept. 11), vs. Texas (Nov. 7), at Georgia (Nov. 14).

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football