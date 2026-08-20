No. 3 Georgia has QB Gunner Stockton back to lead pursuit of SEC and national championships
The Bulldogs are national championship contenders; lack of wide receiver experience poses a major concern
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No. 3 Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — 2025 record: 12-2
Expectations
Having a returning starting quarterback in Gunner Stockton and an experienced lead running back in Nate Frazier are good reasons for Georgia to again be considered a national championship contender. Having Kirby Smart back for his 11th season as coach is an even better reason.
Smart is 117-21 at Georgia with two national championships and four Southeastern Conference titles. The Bulldogs will try to extend a school-record streak of five seasons with at least 11 wins.
Even though it received no first-place votes in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, Georgia enters the season in the top five for the eighth straight year. Georgia was the choice of voters at the SEC's annual media days to win yet another SEC title this season.
Strengths include the o-line and secondary
Tight end and the offensive line are strengths for an offense likely to feature Frazier, who rushed for 947 yards and six touchdowns a year ago.
The defense is led by defensive backs KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV and linebacker Raylen Wilson. Robinson tied for the SEC lead with four interceptions at cornerback as a freshman. Bolden, a safety, ranked second on the team with 76 tackles and had two interceptions. Wilson, who had 74 tackles last season, and Chris Cole make inside linebacker another strength.
Georgia's deepest position may be tight end, where senior Lawson Luckie has 14 career starts. Sophomore Elyiss Williams (6-7, 255) had seven catches as a freshman and has breakout potential while Ethan Barbour was a starter as a freshman before suffering an ankle injury. Jaden Raddell also has experience at the position.
Weaknesses including wide receiver
Georgia lost its top five receivers, including Zachariah Branch, a third-round NFL draft pick by Atlanta, and Colbie Young, a fourth-round pick by Cincinnati. The unit also lost Dillon Bell and Noah Thomas. The lack of experience is a big concern for an offense looking to become more explosive.
London Humphreys, who had 18 catches and three touchdowns but no starts last season, is the top returner.
Georgia ranked last in the SEC with 20 sacks last season and is looking for increased production from such players as Zayden Walker, who showed promise as a third-down pass rusher, and Chase Linton.
New faces
WR Isiah Canion (transfer from Georgia Tech), WR Ryan Mosley, CB Khalil Barnes (transfer from Clemson), CB Gentry Williams (transfer from Oklahoma), CB Braylon Conley (transfer from Southern California).
Key losses
RB Dante Dowdell, a transfer from Kentucky, was expected to play immediately before suffering serious injuries in an offseason ATV accident. Smart said Dowdell is “not with us” and the emphasis is on his ability to recover for daily functions instead of football. Edge rusher Amaris Williams, a transfer from Auburn, suffered a torn ACL in spring practice.
ILB CJ Allen (Indianapolis Colts), DL Christen Miller (New Orleans Saints), Branch (Falcons), TE Oscar Delp (Saints).
Biggest games for the Bulldogs
Vs. Oklahoma (Sept. 26), at Alabama (Oct. 10), at Mississippi (Nov. 7).
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