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No. 3 Notre Dame uses big plays to rout Stanford 58-7 for its 16th straight victory

The third ranked football team routed its opponent fifty-eight to seven; the win extended a sixteen game streak

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LA NACION
No. 3 Notre Dame uses big plays to rout Stanford 58-7 for its 16th straight victory
No. 3 Notre Dame uses big plays to rout Stanford 58-7 for its 16th straight victory

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Jonaz Walton scored on a 97-yard run — the third longest offensive play in Notre Dame Stadium history — and finished with 181 yards as the No. 3 Fighting Irish routed Stanford 58-7 on Saturday.

Walton’s 181 yards are the most by a Notre Dame running back this season. Walton also scored on a 40-yard run against Stanford.

The only longer offensive plays at Notre Dame Stadium besides Walton's 97-yard run belong to Josh Adams (2015 vs. Wake Forest) and Jeremiyah Love (2024 vs. Indiana). Each had 98-yard scoring runs.

Notre Dame (6-0) extended its overall winning streak to 16 games — all by double-digits. The Fighting Irish edged closer to the record of 21 consecutive double-digit victory margins set by Army (1944-46). Miami is second with 17 consecutive double-digit victories from 2000 to 2001.

Five of Notre Dame’s touchdowns were of 30-or-more yards.

C.J. Carr finished with 14-of-20 passing for 181 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 41 yards.

Aneyas Williams rushed seven times for 28 yards, but scored on a 70-yard pass from Carr. Nolan James Jr. carried the ball 10 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Notre Dame’s defense set a tone in the first 12 seconds. Boubacar Traore sacked Stanford quarterback Davis Warren and forced a fumble recovered by Jaiden Ausberry. Two plays later, James scored from the 3 at the 14:07 mark of the first quarter.

Traore also had an interception and a tackle for loss.

Stanford (2-4) scored in the third quarter. A 52-yard rocket from Warren to Caden High set up a three-yard TD strike from Warren to Benji Blackburn.

The Cardinal road losing streak is now 14 games — the longest road losing streak in the nation, tied with Ball State. Stanford has been outscored 115-10 in its last two games.

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