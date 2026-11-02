No. 4 Notre Dame rules out LB Drayk Bowen for showdown against No. 1 Miami

An injured right ankle will keep Notre Dame starting linebacker Drayk Bowen out of Saturday's big showdown between the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish and No. 1 Miami.

The announcement came Monday when Notre Dame released its injury report.

Bowen has been a key player on the defense not just because of his stats but because he also wears the radio helmet that allows him to relay the defensive coordinator's play calls from the sideline to his teammates on the field.

But coach Marcus Freeman downplayed the significance of not having his green-dot guy for Notre Dame's biggest game of the season.

“Really, the coach-to-player communication is just more of a backup,” Freeman said. "But I'm expecting the stadium to be so loud that the coach-to-player communication ain't helping anybody but the person who has the helmet on.”

Bowen leads the Irish with 45 tackles this season. His two pass breakups also are tied for third on the team, and he has one fumble recovery.

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