No. 4 Texas stuns No. 1 Ohio State 24-23 after erasing 20-point 4th-quarter deficit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hollywood Smothers scored on a 1-yard run with a leap over the pile with 25 seconds left and No. 4 Texas rallied from 20 points down in the fourth quarter to beat No. 1 Ohio State 24-23 Saturday night.

The Buckeyes had appeared in complete control after a dominant three quarters that built a 23-3 lead.

But Texas rallied behind quarterback Arch Manning, whose touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo early in the fourth started the comeback. Smothers scored on a 1-yard run with 7:14 to play before Ohio State drove for what could have been a clinching field goal.

Connor Hawkins, who had earlier made three field goals, missed from 45 yards, setting up Texas’ winning drive.

The victory is arguably the biggest regular season win in six seasons for coach Steve Sarkisian, and certainly for Manning, who had struggled to live up to Heisman Trophy expectations early in his career.

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