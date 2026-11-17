Duke and Illinois were among the preseason favorites to reach the Final Four.

Both have losses already, but that doesn't take the tarnish off Tuesday's game between the teams at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils (3-1) opened the season at No. 2 and faced their first big challenge last week against Michigan State following two lopsided opening wins.

Duke struggled against the Spartans' physical play and seemed uncomfortable most of the night in Chicago, shooting 33% from the floor in a 79-73 loss .

The win helped Michigan State move up to No. 2 in this week's AP Top 25 . The Blue Devils dropped three places to No. 5 despite blowing out SIU Edwardsville on Friday.

“Part of the team we have, I think we’re a little behind in the role identification right now,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “Like knowing the strengths of each guy and how to position them the right way. As a coaching staff we have to take the next step to help our team.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood is in a similar position as the Illini try to back up their first Final Four appearance in 21 years without David Mirkovic to start the season.

The preseason All-American had offseason left foot surgery and was making progress, but had an emergency appendectomy on Oct. 31.

Illinois (3-1) had no problems without Mirkovic against FIU and Penn in its first two games, but dug a 22-point hole at No. 9 Texas Tech last Tuesday. The Illini rallied to pull within a point, but couldn't make it all the way back in an 84-78 loss that dropped them to No. 10 in this week's poll.

“We play those games for a reason,” Underwood said. “The crowd was electric. It was loud. They were rude, crude, all of the above.”

Huskies at McKale

Arizona picked up a marquee win at UConn last season on its way to the program's first Final Four in 25 years.

The third-ranked Huskies (4-0) will make the return trip on Wednesday without two key players.

Solo Ball has yet to play this season after offseason wrist surgery, but was cleared to return to full-contact practice on Monday. He is not expected to play against No. 12 Arizona.

UConn got more bad news last week when forward Nik Khamenia had foot surgery. He's expected to miss several weeks.

The Huskies have played well despite the injuries, winning their first four games by an average of 26.5 points, including an 84-68 over Ohio State last Friday.

They'll face a tough test in what should be a rowdy McKale Center.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd is another coach still trying to figure out his rotation as forward RJ Godfrey awaits his eligibility fate.

Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov are back from the Final Four team, but the rest of the roster is filled with newcomers.

Arizona (3-1) got pushed around in its opener against UCLA in Las Vegas, but has looked sharp since. The Wildcats knocked off Auburn 80-69 in their last game, ending the Tigers' 69-game home nonconference winning streak.

Godfrey is expected to appear in court again on Tuesday as he fights to become eligible after transferring from Clemson.

Spartans and Vols

The only other game this week between ranked teams is a doozy: No. 2 Michigan State at No. 14 Tennessee on Tuesday.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was a bit surprised after his team pushed around Duke in Chicago last week, but not many other people were.

The Spartans (4-0) are deep, talented and led by preseason All-American Jeremy Fears Jr., who's off to a superb start.

The 6-foot-2 guard carried Michigan State against the Blue Devils, finishing with 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes had to rebuild his roster after losing all five starters from last year's Elite Eight team.

The Vols (3-0) won their first two games in blowouts, but had a hard time shaking East Tennessee State before pulling out an 83-78 win last Friday.

Barnes will become the fourth Division I coach to reach 1,300 games on Tuesday, joining Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Cliff Ellis.

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