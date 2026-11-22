PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Ngongba II scored 24 points and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje added 16 as No. 5 Duke held on for a 78-74 victory over Washington State on Saturday night in the Acrisure Series.

Dame Sarr scored 14 points off the bench and John Blackwell added 11 for the Blue Devils (4-2), who nearly let a 19-point lead slip away in the second half after they lost to top-10 teams in two of their previous three games.

Ngongba also had nine rebounds and three blocks. He shot 7 of 9 from the field and 10 for 12 at the free-throw line.

Duke’s 99-78 home loss to No. 10 Illinois on Tuesday came a week after a 79-73 defeat against then-No. 5 Michigan State in Chicago.

After promising to fix a lack of connectivity following the blowout by Illinois, coach Jon Scheyer turned to Caleb Foster and Sebastian Wilkins in the starting lineup over Sarr and Cayden Boozer.

Jaylen Harrell and Lazerek Houston each scored 15 for the Cougars (2-4) in the program's first matchup against Duke. Ladji Dembele had 12 points for Washington State, which forced Duke into 16 turnovers that were converted into 21 points.

After trailing by 19 early in the second half, Washington State pulled to 71-68 with 3:43 remaining on a 3-pointer by Houston. WSU was down only 76-74 with 23.3 seconds left after a deep 3 from Jamari Phillips.

Ngongba sealed the victory for the Blue Devils with two free throws with 18 seconds to play.

Duke led by 17 in the first half and took a 44-31 advantage into halftime behind 10 points from Sarr. Harrell scored 10 in the opening 20 minutes for the Cougars, who were held to 33.3% shooting from the floor in the opening period.

Up next

Duke faces No. 3 UConn in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Washington State hosts Sam Houston on Tuesday.

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