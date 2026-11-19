MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — No. 5 Miami isn't deviating from its plan now.

It would take a collapse of epic proportions for the Hurricanes (9-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 7 CFP) to somehow miss out on a berth on the ACC title game. Miami can clinch its spot in that Dec. 5 game on Saturday with a win over Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4).

And if it happens, don't expect some wild celebration. The Hurricanes have used the very simple approach of solely focusing on the current week all season long, with no indications that they will be changing course anytime soon.

“Just keeping our 1-0 mentality," Miami quarterback Darian Mensah said. "I feel like I talk about it all the time, but just focusing on what we’ve got this week, what we got (each day) at practice and trying to give our full energy and attention on right now and staying in the present.”

The Hurricanes have won 11 consecutive ACC games, tying the school's longest such streak since it entered that conference in 2004.

Miami had a run of 27 consecutive Big East wins once, a streak that began after a loss to Virginia Tech and ended with a loss to the Hokies as well. The stakes are high again for Miami, with it clear that another loss could mean the Hurricanes' lone path to the College Football Playoff would be by winning the conference.

“A tremendous opportunity against a really good team,” Virginia Tech coach James Franklin said.

Miami will again be without injured receiver Malachi Toney. The Hurricanes put up 36 points on Duke this past week with Toney on the sideline, still recovering from his high ankle sprain that was repaired with surgery.

“They're a balanced team. They’re able to run the ball. They’re able to throw the ball,” Franklin said. “I actually think in some ways the loss of their star receiver is going to help them because it has forced them to develop other aspects of the offense. So, when he comes back, they’re going to be even more dangerous.”

The series

Miami has won five consecutive games against Virginia Tech and leads the all-time series 27-15. It's been a rivalry basically summed up by three eras: Miami dominance, then Virginia Tech dominance, then Miami dominance again.

— From 1953 through 1994, Miami went 12-0 against the Hokies.

— From 1995 through 2011, Virginia Tech went 12-5 against the Hurricanes.

— And since 2012, Miami is 10-3 in the series.

With 28 points on Saturday, Miami would become the second team to score 1,000 points against Virginia Tech all-time. The other school, as one might guess, is state rival Virginia — which has faced the Hokies on 106 occasions going back to the late 19th century.

Mensah watch

Until 2024, Miami had never seen a quarterback throw for 30 touchdowns in a season. Mensah is poised to become the third Hurricanes' starter to do it in the last three seasons.

Mensah enters Saturday's game with 29 touchdown passes for Miami. From 1988 through 2023, that was the school single-season record, held by Steve Walsh — but has since been surpassed by Cam Ward (39 in 2024) and Carson Beck (30 last season).

This week, Mensah faces a Virginia Tech defense that has allowed 13 touchdown passes in 10 games. SMU threw for four, Maryland threw for three, and the Hokies' other eight opponents combined for six TD throws.

Hokies' good news ...

With three games left — Saturday against Miami, next week against Virginia and then a bowl game — Virginia Tech still has a chance at a nine-win season.

No matter what happens, there's been clear improvement in Year 1 of the Franklin era.

If the Hokies finish 7-6, it would be their first winning season since 2023. If they get to eight wins, it would be the Hokies' best season since 2019. And if the season ends with a 9-4 record, it would mark Virginia Tech's top record since 2017.

... and Hokies' bad news

Over the last three seasons, Virginia Tech is 1-9 in November games. That's the worst mark in the ACC and is tied with Oklahoma State for the second-worst among Power 4 schools in that span.

Only Purdue, which enters this week 0-11 since 2024 in November games, is worse among Power 4s.

‘The Rock’ returns

ESPN is bringing “College GameDay” to Miami's campus in Coral Gables on Saturday, and it'll feature an appearance from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — the wrestler, actor, producer and global icon who played for the Hurricanes in the 1990s.

He was teammates with Miami coach Mario Cristobal on Miami's 1991 national championship team.

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