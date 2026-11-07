No. 5 UCLA turns up the speed late to stay unbeaten with 34-20 win at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ty Dieffenbach threw two 75-yard touchdown passes to Aidan Mizell in the fourth quarter for No. 5 UCLA, as the Bruins sped away from Minnesota to stay undefeated with a 34-20 victory on Saturday.

Wayne Knight rushed for 109 yards and his 15th score of the season to help keep the Bruins (9-0, 6-0) atop the Big Ten and boost their College Football Playoff bid after landing eighth in the first ranking this week.

Dieffenbach, who took over a month ago for the injured Nico Iamaleava, had a career-high 303 yards on just eight completions to overcome an interception and a lost fumble. He found Mizell, a transfer from Florida, streaking through the secondary on consecutive one-play possessions to fend off the Gophers (5-4, 3-3).

The Bruins have been the breakout story in major college football behind first-year coach Bob Chesney, who took James Madison to a playoff spot last season and has tied the largest year-over-year turnaround in program history. UCLA went 3-9 in 2025.

Drake Lindsey passed for 205 yards and a touchdown to freshman tight end George Rohl that tied the game at 17 in the third quarter, but the defense wore down in the second half after keeping the Gophers right there with the Bruins before the coverage breakdowns on the track-speedy Mizell.

The combination of kicker Luke Drzewiecki's recent success and an offense producing the second-fewest yards in the conference and three touchdowns in the past three games prompted Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck to call twice for 56-yard field-goal attempts that became two of the most pivotal plays of the game.

On fourth-and-2 in the first quarter, the wide-right try stopped Drzewiecki's FBS-best streak of 26 straight made field goals. Dieffenbach took a read-option run for 18 yards and hit Knight with a swing pass for 28 yards on the next two plays to jump-start UCLA's first touchdown drive.

Then on fourth-and-4 in the third quarter, Drzewiecki went wide right again, and Knight raced 31 yards around the right edge on the subsequent snap. Noah Fox-Flores scored on a 27-yard reception three plays later to put the Bruins in front 17-10.

The takeaway

UCLA: With the early start — 9 a.m. in Los Angeles — and a kickoff temperature of 44 degrees against a team with plenty of upset potential, this was probably one of the three toughest games on the 2026 schedule for the Bruins, with rival USC still to come in three weeks. They showed plenty of resilience on both sides of the ball.

Minnesota: With season-ending injuries for the top two centers weakening the line, persistent pressure on Lindsey from some of the nation's best defenses has thrown the passing attack off track. The 6-foot-5 junior has not effectively worked through his progression of finding open receivers, and the Gophers entered the week last in the Big Ten and 127th in the FBS in yards per pass attempt. Lindsey found some rhythm and made some clutch throws down the stretch, but not enough to keep up with the Bruins.

Up next

UCLA: vs. Illinois on Friday night.

Minnesota: at Penn State next Saturday night.

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