INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana coach Curt Cignetti makes no excuses.

He expects to win, every game. And in a college football era where there's not enough NIL money — or available playing time — to create the depth of past seasons, the Hoosiers again look like the anomaly.

Last weekend, they beat their first ranked opponent all season, No. 15 USC 27-13, despite playing without their starting quarterback, leading rusher, a starting offensive lineman and two key defensive players.

"It was awesome,” quarterback Grant Wilson said after making his Indiana starting debut. “It's a standard coach Cig holds all of us to. Any time someone has to step up and play, it's the same expectation — so it's just go out there and play and have fun.”

Nobody has done that better than the Hoosiers (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) lately.

When Cignetti took the Indiana job in December 2023, he inherited a program that had won nine games overall and three in conference play over the previous three seasons. Back then, becoming bowl eligible was considered a win and winning league titles, competing for conference crowns or making the playoffs seemed unfathomable.

In less than one year, Cignetti changed everything. He went 11-2 in 2024 and followed that by leading the Hoosiers to their first Big Ten crown since 1967 and the school's first national championship in 2025. And though a series of injuries have threatened to derail Indiana's 2026 season, like they did for AP's top two preseason teams Ohio State and Oregon, these Hoosiers have, so far, not succumbed.

Why?

“I think it’s a part of the belief in your process and the things you preach, but you've got to taste that success the first time and build on it," Cignetti said Monday before citing the one-year turnaround he orchestrated at Elon. “We win seven in a row, and I’m telling you every (game) went down to the last play of the game. So we've done pretty good in close games, historically. But everything is earned, not given.”

Indiana should have some additional respect for what it's done since the start of last year.

The Hoosiers only loss in those 26 games came when Nick Marsh couldn't get his feet down in bounds on what would have been the go-ahead score with 67 seconds left in the 19-15 loss to then fourth-ranked Buckeyes — a game in which both starting quarterbacks, Julian Sayin and Josh Hoover, injured their throwing shoulders.

Sayin hasn't played since and the Buckeyes wound up losing their first two without him, likely knocking Ohio State out of the playoffs.

Hoover struggled the next week, at Michigan, but scored on a 4-yard run in overtime to give Indiana the win. When he was reinjured against Minnesota just before halftime, Cignetti went to Wilson.

The former Old Dominion starter now in his seventh college season responded by positioning Paddy McAteer for the tying 60-yard field goal as time expired in regulation and threw a 25-yard TD pass to Charlie Becker for another overtime victory.

Last week, it was all-hands-on-deck for the replacements.

In addition to Wilson, Indiana was missing running back Turbo Richard (shoulder), guard Joe Brunner (torn anterior cruciate ligament), starting linebacker Rolijah Hardy (back) and starting defensive tackle Kellan Wyatt (undisclosed). Hardy was the Hoosiers' top tackler until missing the last two games.

Naturally, Indiana didn't miss a beat.

Wilson threw for a career-high 305 yards and two TDs. Lee Beebe Jr. and Khobie Martin, who broke his arm in the season opener and didn't return until two weeks ago, teamed up for 153 yards rushing and one TD behind an offensive line that included Austin Leibfried in Brunner's spot. The defense forced three turnovers and held high-scoring USC to one TD thanks in part to first-year linebacker Jacob Savage's 13-tackle game.

“It's just football, I love to play the game, so it was just a lot of fun,” Savage said. “I just leaned on my great coaches and then the older guys (Isaiah Jones and Hardy) and all the old guys in the linebacker room. They prepared me well, and I ended up just going out, playing, having fun, playing football. This defense is so much fun.”

The question is whether Indiana can continue to overcome the holes other teams cannot.

Cignetti has not said whether Hoover will start now that he's off the injury report, and it's unclear whether Richard, Wyatt or Hardy will play Saturday at Washington (6-4, 3-4).

What is clear is that the Hoosiers expect to win regardless of who is in the lineup.

“(Cignetti) gets us back in the locker room and tells us all regardless of what's going on the field, we win close games,” Martin said. “So we know we've got to step up to the plate and keep battling. At the end of the day, we never let the moment get too big for us."

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