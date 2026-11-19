TUSCALOOSA, Ala (AP) — No. 7 Alabama has a clear path to the final Southeastern Conference title game and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

And the road runs through Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide (8-2, 6-2 ACC, No. 3 CFP ) close out the regular season at home, beginning with Saturday's game against lower-division Chattanooga (7-4). It should be a chance for Alabama to get healthy in time for next week's Iron Bowl against conference rival Auburn.

Quarterback Keelon Russell is expected to start while still recovering from a sprained left ankle he injured in a win at LSU on Nov. 7. He played every snap in a 21-6 victory at Vanderbilt last week, and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Russell is “doing really good right now,” adding that he's "status quo, good to go.”

Alabama surely would like to get Russell out of the game early against the Mocs, who are 49 1/2-point underdogs.

“Anytime you step on the football field, you’ve got that risk, right?” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “So that is what it is. I think, for the most part, got hit a couple times. I think he got through relatively clean. The injury obviously wasn’t gone completely. It's just a matter of managing it and just kind of see as the week goes on where we’re at.”

Russell threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns — his third consecutive three-TD passing game — against the Commodores. He was sacked three times, fumbling on one of them, and threw an interception.

The Tide overcame a lackluster offensive performance by holding Vandy to 235 yards. They hope to get more going on offense against Chattanooga.

“It’s never as big as you think, never as small as you think,” DeBoer said. “It's a matter of just focusing on everyone doing their small details, and it’s amazing what can happen.”

Chattanooga, meanwhile, will get $500,000 to play the game. The Mocs are coming off a Southern Conference win against Furman in which they managed just 131 total yards and four first downs.

“It will be an extremely, extremely tough challenge but one we're looking forward to,” Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright said.

Dear leaves Alabama

Sophomore running back AK Dear is no longer with the Crimson Tide, DeBoer said Wednesday on the SEC coaches’ teleconference.

“AK is a great kid, great player,” DeBoer said. “He’s just not with our program anymore.”

The former four-star recruit carried twice for 6 yards this season. His last carry came Oct. 3 at Mississippi State.

Daniel Hill leads Alabama with 436 yards rushing.

Senior Day in Tuscaloosa

Jah-Marien Latham walked out with his family on Senior Day two years ago. On Saturday, he’ll do it again as one of 20 players Alabama will recognize before kickoff.

Latham is in his seventh season and is the last player on Alabama’s roster from its 2020 national championship team. He has played in all 10 games this season after a neck injury in practice ended his 2025 campaign.

Safety Bray Hubbard and linebacker Caleb Woodson also will take part in the ceremony. Both have eligibility remaining and could return in 2027.

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