No. 7 Miami the pick to win the ACC title, and fully loaded Hurricanes eyeing bigger prizes as well

No. 7 Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — 2025 record: 13-3

Expectations

Here they go again. The seventh-ranked Hurricanes were the pick of 88% of voters in the Atlantic Coast Conference's preseason poll to win the league title, something Miami has not yet done despite being in the league for 22 seasons and counting.

Miami is chasing something bigger, and last year's run to the College Football Playoff championship game showed that Mario Cristobal finally has the Hurricanes back on track. They've had back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since a four-year run of those from 2000 through 2003, and wide receiver Malachi Toney is widely expected to be one of the most dynamic players in the college game this season.

Anything less than a berth in this season's CFP field would be considered a disappointment. Miami got into last year's field largely because of a season-opening home win over Notre Dame; the Hurricanes go to South Bend on Nov. 7 and it's reasonable to think that game is going to matter.

Strengths include Toney, dynamic offense

Toney led the nation with 109 catches last season and now he gets a new quarterback in Duke transfer Darian Mensah, who played a big role in the Hurricanes' success last season. Duke beat Virginia in the ACC title game, and that created the path for higher-ranked Miami to get into the CFP field.

Mensah has a slew of new weaponry to play with at Miami, and the Hurricanes feature a loaded running back room led by Mark Fletcher Jr. The senior passed up a chance to go to the NFL draft because he still feels like he has unfinished business with the Hurricanes. Another big plus for Miami going into 2026: offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, defensive coordinator Corey Heatherman and defensive line coach Jason Taylor are all back.

Weaknesses include a few holes to fill

Another year, another new quarterback, and after the Hurricanes hit it big in the portal with Cam Ward in 2024 and Carson Beck last year, it's Mensah's turn to lead the offense. It might take some time; the offensive line (which lost Francis Mauigoa to the New York Giants, who used the No. 10 pick to grab him) has new faces in the starting lineup, and the defensive line — some would say the absolute best in the country last fall — won't have Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor leading the way in 2026. The secondary lost a big-time leader in Keionte Scott to the NFL and Miami will have a new kicker as well with Jack Olsen taking over for Carter Davis.

New faces

QB Darian Mensah (transfer from Duke), 3,973 yards and 34 TD passes last season.

DE Damon Wilson II (transfer from Missouri), nine sacks in 2025.

WR Cooper Barkate (transfer from Duke), 1,106 receiving yards.

K Jake Olsen (transfer from Northwestern), 19-for-21 on field goals last season.

OL Jackson Cantwell (five-star recruit), a national champion in shot put.

Key losses

QB Carson Beck (NFL), DL Rueben Bain Jr. (NFL), DL Akheem Mesidor (NFL), S Keionte Scott (NFL), WR Keelan Marion (NFL).

Biggest games for the Hurricanes

At Clemson (Oct. 3), vs. Florida State (Oct. 17), at Notre Dame (Nov. 7).

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football