NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — George MacIntyre threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns as No. 7 Tennessee took a big step toward hosting a College Football Playoff game by beating Vanderbilt 26-12 Saturday night.

The Volunteers (10-2, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) positioned themselves to open their second CFP berth in three seasons at Neyland Stadium. They were ranked fifth in this week's rankings.

Tennessee posted its third 10-win regular season with coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee also got some revenge with their seventh win in eight seasons on the field over its in-state rival.

The Volunteers took control in a scoreless game with 20 straight points in the second quarter. Tennessee added three more sacks giving the nation's top defense in that category 50 for the season, and Tennessee also held Vanderbilt to 201 yards total offense.

Cooper Ranvier kicked four field goals, including a long of 50, with his fourth putting Tennessee up 26-3 early in the fourth quarter.

DeSean Bishop, the SEC's leading rusher with 1,215 yards, watched from the sideline with an injury that had him questionable. Tennessee then lost another run threat when quarterback Faizon Brandon had to be helped off the field with an apparent knee injury in the first quarter. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Vanderbilt (4-8, 1-8) finished off a disappointing season a year after beating Tennessee in Knoxville for the program’s first 10-win season .

Carson Lawrence returned an interception 21 yards for Vanderbilt's only touchdown with 9:14 left. The Commodores went for the 2-point conversion, but Jared Curtis' pass fell incomplete. Curtis finished with 171 yards passing.

Brock Taylor, Vanderbilt's all-time leading scorer, added two more field goals.

The takeaway

Tennessee: The Volunteers came in with a SEC-high 11 players lost to season-ending injuries, including six starters. Brandon will join that list after not being able to put weight on his left leg as he was helped to the sideline. Yet Heupel keeps having different players step up. Gordon ran for a career-high 129 yards on 31 carries, and Justin Baker also ran for 84 more.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores had nothing to lose, and coach Clark Lea went for it not once, but twice on fourth down only to turn it over in the first half. They lined up for another try in the third quarter only to be forced to punt after yet another false start on fourth-and-1 at midfield.

The Commodores also came in last in the SEC and 132nd in the country for penalties per game. They didn't help themselves with eight penalties for 52 yards.

Up next

Tennessee waits to learn its final CFP ranking Dec. 6 and when the Vols start their playoffs.

Vanderbilt prepares for the December signing period that opens Wednesday.

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