NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers have put themselves in position to make some program history on Saturday night.

Beating in-state rival Vanderbilt should earn the Vols their second berth in three seasons in the College Football Playoffs. That would also put hosting that game at Neyland Stadium within reach.

With a little bit of help. the Vols also could earn a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game title Dec. 5 with their third 10-win season in five years. Coach Josh Heupel wants Tennessee (9-2, 6-2, No. 5 CFP) focusing on what the Vols can control.

“There’s a lot of outside noise at this point in the year, but that’s the way you want it,” Heupel said. "It means you’ve done the right things throughout the course of the year. But for us, pay no attention to it. It’s about preparation, practicing well and getting prepared to go play your best football. Our job is to win on Saturday, and that’s it.”

The Vols need only think back to last season for extra motivation.

Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia and the Commodores celebrated the program's first 10-win season thanks to a 45-24 rout at Neyland Stadium, a win that wasn't enough for Vanderbilt to get into the CFP field.

These Commodores (4-7, 1-7) already know there is no postseason spot awaiting them this time. Coach Clark Lea, a Nashville native who played at Vanderbilt, knows this rivalry well and what the first home win over the Vols since 2018 would mean.

“When you can finish the season with an in-state rival, you have the opportunity to really get some momentum heading into the offseason,” Lea said.

Freshmen quarterbacks learning on the job

This game features two of the top three rated quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class in Jared Curtis for Vanderbilt and the Vols' Faizon Brandon.

Curtis was the No. 2 overall rated quarterback , and he has started eight of 10 games played this season. He hurt his left wrist late in last week’s 34-27 loss at then-No. 23 Florida , but Lea said he expects Curtis to play in the finale.

Brandon, the No. 3 prospect, was named the starter before the opener. He was pulled in a win over Auburn and has shared playing time with George MacIntyre. Brandon started last week’s 27-13 win over LSU with MacIntyre dealing with an injured right knee. Brandon rotated with MacIntyre and ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Offensive help for the young quarterbacks

Vanderbilt has the SEC’s leading wide receiver in Junior Sherrill who has 996 yards receiving. That also ranks him 13th nationally, and he’s third in the SEC and 18th in the country averaging 6.3 catches per game. Sherrill had a career-high 149 yards receiving last week at Florida.

Tennessee's DeSean Bishop leads the SEC with 1,215 yards rushing, which is fifth among Power Four conferences and 10th in the Bowl Subdivision. Bishop is averaging a league-best 110.5 yards per game, and his 13 rushing touchdowns rank second in the SEC and 11th in FBS.

Vols' defensive leader

Against LSU, senior linebacker Arion Carter just became the third SEC player in the past two decades to put together a game featuring at least 10 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble. Tennessee held the SEC's top offense averaging 490.3 yards a game to a season-low 265 yards with a season-high 13 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Overall, Tennessee leads the nation with 47 sacks and leads the SEC by forcing 22 turnovers this season, which is tied for fourth in the FBS. The Vols have 19 takeaways in eight SEC games.

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