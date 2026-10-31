No. 7 UCLA storms to 8-0 as 3 first-quarter picks fuel a 27-0 Rose Bowl shutout of Nevada

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ty Dieffenbach threw for one touchdown and scored another, and seventh-ranked UCLA's defense forced three interceptions in the first quarter in a 27-0 rout of Nevada on Saturday to improve to 8-0 for the first time since 2005.

It was UCLA's first shutout at the Rose Bowl since beating Oregon 16-0 on Nov. 24, 2007. The Bruins had been favored by 22 1/2 points over the Wolf Pack (3-5).

UCLA punctuated the game with its fourth interception in the final seconds by defensive back Ty Lee.

Cornerback Scooter Jackson intercepted Nevada quarterback Luke Duncan on his first play of the game, setting up a 26-yard field goal by Mateen Bhaghani for a 3-0 lead.

Running back Anthony Woods picked off Duncan on Nevada's second drive after the ball got tipped in the air at the UCLA 16.

Defensive back Derrick Barksdale came up with UCLA's third pick of the quarter, leading to his 26-yard TD run that made it 10-0 and chased Duncan, who transferred from UCLA after coach Bob Chesney was hired last December. Duncan finished 1 for 8 for 36 yards.

The Bruins have 16 interceptions this season after just one at this point last year, when they won only three games.

Dieffenbach scored on a 4-yard keeper just before halftime, extending the lead to 17-0. He finished 16 of 30 for 178 yards passing.

The Bruins struck quickly to start the third. Wayne Knight caught a 12-yard TD pass from Dieffenbach for the running back's 14th score of the season to make it 24-0. Knight had 11 carries for 53 yards to lead UCLA.

Joe McFadden's 48-yard field goal attempt on Nevada's first drive of the third went under the crossbar.

On fourth-and-2, Bhaghani capped an eight-play, 28-yard drive with a 38-yard field goal, putting UCLA ahead 27-0 in the fourth.

AJ Bianco, in his fifth season coming off the bench, took over for Duncan and finished 6 of 13 for 71 yards for the Wolf Pack. Fourth-stringer and true freshman Reeve Sloan played the game's final minutes.

Up next

Nevada: Hosts New Mexico on Friday.

UCLA: Visits Minnesota next Saturday for its first road game since Oct. 10.

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