Things to watch this week in the Atlantic Coast Conference:

Game of the week

Duke (7-4, 4-4 ACC) at No. 8 Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1, No. 8 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Demon Deacons have been running over everyone since the start of October. They will face No. 4 Miami in next week's ACC title game regardless of what happens in this renewal of the long-running series, but they are still chasing a College Football Playoff bid.

Wake Forest has won eight straight since falling to Miami on Sept. 18 . And the Demon Deacons have been jumping all over teams quickly, outscoring opponents 181-7 in the first half of the last five games . They have lost four straight to the Blue Devils.

The focus will be slowing Duke running back and Heisman Trophy hopeful Nate Sheppard. The sophomore leads the country in all-purpose yardage (167.1), is tied for second in rushing TDs (20) and ranks third in rushing (130.5).

The undercard

N.C. State (5-6, 3-5) at North Carolina (5-6, 2-5), Saturday, noon ET (ACC Network)

The rival Tar Heels and Wolfpack meet with a sixth win for bowl eligibility on the line, with N.C. State having won five straight meetings .

The Tar Heels have made improvements in Year 2 under NFL coaching icon Bill Belichick, but they've lost four of five. Losses to Syracuse , then-No. 1 Miami and Louisville came by a combined six points, but last weekend’s 41-24 loss at Virginia was a step back. N.C. State is 2-2 under interim coach Todd Goebbel after the firing of Dave Doeren — along with turning to program great Philip Rivers as its next head coach .

No. 18 Louisville (8-3, No. 19 CFP) at Kentucky (7-4), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN2)

The Cardinals have won six straight games since back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and N.C. State. They've also won the past two meetings in the instate rivalry with the Southeastern Conference's Wildcats after five straight losses from 2018-23.

Louisville can reach nine wins for the third straight season with a win.

Impact players

— Stanford RB Micah Ford. Ford ran for two touchdowns and threw for one in the Big Game as the Cardinal beat rival California . That marked the fourth time in five games he's run for at least 149 yards entering Saturday's visit from SMU.

— Virginia Tech QB Ethan Grunkemeyer. The junior entered November with only two interceptions. But he threw three in losses to SMU and Stanford , then last week threw for just 168 yards in last weekend's loss at Miami . Next comes Saturday's visit from rival Virginia.

Inside the numbers

The Hurricanes host Boston College ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring offense (42.6) and No. 5 in total offense (507.0). ... Florida State and Georgia Tech face instate SEC rivals after struggling of late in those series. The Yellow Jackets visit No. 1 Georgia having lost eight straight since a 2016 win, while the Seminoles host the Gators on Friday having lost five of seven. ... In another ACC-vs-SEC instate tussle, Clemson hosts South Carolina with the teams having split four meetings since the Tigers' seven-game wining streak. ... California hosts Pittsburgh on a five-game losing streak, its longest since losing six straight in 2022. ... No. 3 Notre Dame visits Syracuse holding a 23-3 record against ACC opponents since Marcus Freeman's first full season as coach in 2022.

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