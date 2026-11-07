No. 9 Alabama expects to get star WR Ryan Coleman-Williams back after 2-game absence

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — No. 9 Alabama expects to have standout receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams back after he missed the last two games.

Coleman-Williams and two other starters were listed as probable for the team’s game at No. 15 LSU on Saturday. Coleman-Williams, center Racin Delgatty and defensive lineman Terrance Green were upgraded from questionable on the Southeastern Conference availability report Friday. Running back AK Dear also was listed as probable.

Coleman-Williams missed games against Tennessee and Texas A&M while recovering from a knee injury and a concussion. He underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee before returning to practice.

The team captain has 23 receptions for 415 yards and four touchdowns this season. The junior's return gives quarterback Keelon Russell another target as the Crimson Tide (6-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 5 College Football Playoff) opens the final month of the regular season.

Coleman-Williams last played in Alabama’s 20-17 loss to Georgia on Oct. 10, when he left the game twice. Already wearing a brace on his right knee, he limped off before halftime after landing awkwardly on a deep pass. He returned for the second half but exited for good after taking a hit to the head early in the fourth quarter.

Delgatty and Green also return after missing the Texas A&M game. Delgatty had been sidelined with a knee injury, and Green was dealing with an ankle injury. Their availability bolsters Alabama on both sides of the line following an open week.

Cornerback Zabien Brown, running back EJ Crowell and offensive lineman William Sanders remained questionable Friday.

Alabama ruled out linebackers Desmond Umeozulu and Cayden Jones, defensive back Nick Sherman, offensive linemen Casey Poe and Jared Graham, and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman.

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