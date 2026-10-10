No. 9 Ole Miss routs Vanderbilt 52-17 behind 4 combined TDs from Trinidad Chambliss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trinidad Chambliss threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as ninth-ranked Mississippi routed Vanderbilt 52-17 on Saturday.

The Rebels (4-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) notched their sixth straight win and 10th in 12 over Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-3). Chambliss put them ahead to stay with a 10-yard touchdown run as Ole Miss scored on four straight drives in the first half for a 42-3 halftime lead.

The Rebels scored 24 points off four turnovers. Suntarine Perkins had one of three sacks for Ole Miss, and he returned a fumble 4 yards for a TD.

Kewan Lacy started in his first game back after leaving Ole Miss’ win over LSU and missed the loss to Florida. Lacy ran for a 2-yard TD and finished with 39 yards on seven carries.

For Vanderbilt , this was the program's worst loss since a 47-6 thumping Nov. 11, 2023, at South Carolina.

Freshman quarterback Jared Curtis started after an undisclosed injury kept him out of last week’s loss at No. 2 Georgia. Curtis threw for 222 yards and made throws showing off the arm that made him the No. 2 overall recruit for 2026. He also was intercepted twice and fumbled when sacked by Blake Perkins near his own goal line.

Chambliss started with back-to-back incompletions on a wet day. He completed his next 11 passes for 105 yards, and Chambliss threw a 2-yard TD pass to starting nose tackle Jamarious Brown and then connected with Deuce Alexander for a 39-yard catch-and-run for a TD with 4:41 left and a 28-3 lead.

His 4-yard TD pass to Michael Smith after a lost fumble on a kickoff return put Ole Miss up 42-3 at halftime.

The takeaway

Mississippi: Coach Pete Golding planned to rotate Lacy and ease him back in from the injury. The Rebels made that easy with how Chambliss moved them up and down the field. Seven different Rebels carried the ball, and nine different Rebels caught at least one pass.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores aren't good enough not to cost themselves with untimely penalties and mistakes. A personal foul on lineman Clinton Azubuike after a run set up second-and-goal at the Ole Miss 2 into a 45-yard field goal by Brock Taylor. Curtis wasn't ready for a shotgun snap that hit his face mask on second-and-1, a fumble the Commodores recovered. They had five penalties for 59 yards in the first quarter alone only to finish with 11 for 92.

Up next

Ole Miss: Hosts Missouri on Oct. 17.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Arkansas on Oct. 17. ___

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