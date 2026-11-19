KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — With two weeks left in the regular season, No. 9 Tennessee is still a contender for a spot in the final Southeastern Conference championship game and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

And here comes an old villain, Lane Kiffin, and LSU.

The Volunteers (8-2, 5-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) are in a logjam with Texas and Alabama for an opportunity to make the SEC title game, likely against top-ranked Georgia. Tennessee hasn't advanced to the championship since 2007.

The next challenge is against LSU (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday. The Tigers, who are on a two-game losing streak, are 0-4 against ranked teams. That includes a last-second, one-point loss to Texas last week.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has been looking forward to the LSU game since July.

At SEC media days, Heupel recalled the last time Kiffin came to Neyland Stadium in 2021. The firebrand Kiffin was at Mississippi then, returning for the first time as a head coach since he left Tennessee for Southern California after one year on the Vols sideline in 2009.

Fans greeted Kiffin with a barrage of debris, the most interesting being a mustard bottle and golf ball.

“I certainly hope our fan base hasn’t cooled off,” Heupel said at media days. “So, you know, whether it’s the grocery stores being fully stocked with mustard or, you know, our sports stores making sure that they got reinforcements on the golf balls, hopefully, Knoxville’s ready for (Kiffin’s) arrival.”

Fan debris can come with a cost. Ole Miss was fined $250,000 by the SEC for it after a loss to Georgia this season.

Kiffin, whose first year at LSU has been filled with turmoil along with dramatic wins and losses, seems to know what's coming. This is, after all, the place students burned mattresses over his departure and where a lawyer in 2010 proposed renaming a wastewater treatment facility as the “Lane Kiffin Sewage Plant.”

“This season … has just been so much … it’s been a lot,” Kiffin said this week. “As we were watching film and getting ready, it didn’t even cross my mind that I used to be there and the fans … and how they were going to be. We’ve been in so many toxic environments, it will be more of it.”

Endangered quarterbacks

Signal callers from both teams will be hunted by some very aggressive defenses. LSU has the fifth-ranked total defense and the Vols are 12th.

LSU also ranks No. 1 in the nation in sacks with 40 while Tennessee is No. 2 with 39. The Vols are No. 9 in tackles for loss and the Tigers are No. 11.

Princewill Umanmielen is tops for LSU and tied for No. 8 nationally in sacks with 9.5. Tyree Weathersby, who sustained a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago, is Tennessee’s leader with 7.0 sacks. The Vols’ top active producer is Xavier Gilliam with 6.0.

The Vols are also seventh nationally in points allowed (14.3 per game) while LSU is 17th (18.1).

Injuries piling up

Top Tennessee receiver Mike Matthews was lost for the season with a knee injury in last week’s victory over Texas A&M. That critical absence brings the number of key players in the Vols’ lineup who have missed significant time to 10.

The night before the team departed for College Station, backup running back Daune Morris suffered a broken leg in a car crash. Edge rusher Weathersby (knee) was hurt in the Kentucky game.

Other starters lost earlier in the season included left guard Wendell Moe (knee), safety Endrees Farooq (knee) and tight end Ethan Davis (knee).

Highs and lows

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt leads the SEC with 279.7 passing yards a game. He has also thrown an SEC-high 12 interceptions along with 19 touchdowns.

Leavitt was a hot commodity in the transfer portal after last season. When he left Arizona State, Leavitt visited Kentucky, Tennessee and Miami. After his Tennessee visit, Kiffin met Leavitt in the Knoxville airport before he went to Miami. The deal was sealed when Leavitt returned from Miami.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.