No. 9 Texas Tech will get a chance to win another Big 12 championship while No. 2 Utah could become the conference's seventh different champion in as many seasons.

The matchup for the 25th and last-scheduled Big 12 championship game is set after the Red Raiders (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) wrapped up their regular season with a 48-27 home win over TCU on Thursday night.

Utah (11-0, 8-0, No. 2 CFP), in its third season in the league, had already clinched its spot in the championship game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 4. The Utes finish their regular season at home against West Virginia on Friday night.

Texas Tech and Utah have met only once as Big 12 opponents, a 34-10 win by the Red Raiders on the road in 2025. They also won the only other series meetings, in 1972 and 1973.

BYU can't win Big 12 but still could have CFP chance

No. 11 BYU (9-2, 6-2, No. 10 CFP), the Big 12 runner-up last season, was the only other team that went into this final weekend of the regular season with a chance to make the championship game. But the Cougars needed a Texas Tech loss for that opportunity.

BYU still needs to win its regular-season finale at home against Cincinnati on Saturday to stay in contention for a potential at-large berth into the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Texas Tech looking for a rare repeat

Texas Tech will try to become the first team since Oklahoma to win back-to-back Big 12 championship games. The Sooners won five in a row, in 2010 before a six-year hiatus for the game, and then the first four after the title game was reinstated in 2017.

Since Oklahoma's last title in 2020, a different school has won the Big 12 title each season. Baylor, Kansas State, Texas, Arizona State and Texas Tech have won the past five.

Utah won its last 2 conference title games in Pac-12

The Utes played in the Pac-12 championship game four times, and won back-to-back titles with lopsided wins over higher-ranked opponents. They beat No. 10 Oregon 38-10 in 2021, then knocked Caleb Williams and No. 4 Southern Cal out of the playoff picture with a 47-24 win the following season.

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