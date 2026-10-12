No panic in Nashville: Saleh staying patient as the Titans sink to 0-5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans now are among just three winless teams remaining in the NFL after taking a big step back with their worst offensive performance this season.

First-year coach Robert Saleh said Monday this isn't the time for changes that to him are signs of panic.

“We’re in game five of year one and I get it, it hasn’t been good, we’re 0-5,” Saleh said.

The Titans dropped to 0-5 after a 26-3 loss to Houston for their worst start to a season in nearly two decades. Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, is 3-19 as a starter.

The challenge in Tennessee is that the Titans have been struggling and losing since the start of the 2022 season with a 19-54 record in that span. The wins have decreased as well with matching 3-14 records the past two years. The Titans are on a seven-game skid with their most recent win Dec. 21, 2025.

Saleh is leaning on his experience ranging from bad teams to two Super Bowls appearances as he preaches patience and building a foundation. He's in no mood to throw “gas on the fire” hoping to spark something.

“I’ve always felt like that’s a sign of panic where you’ve lost all answers. And right now, I don’t think we’re in a space where we don’t have answers,” Saleh said. “We just got to continue working and try to help our guys get better.”

What’s working

The defense. The Titans held the Texans to four field goals in the first half, two of those coming off turnovers by the offense. The Titans were backed up twice inside their 20 and forced Houston to kick field goals. That's why Houston led only 12-3 at halftime.

What needs help

The offense has flashed hints of production this season only to take a big step backward against Houston. The two turnovers on back-to-back drives late in the first quarter and early in the second were bad enough. The Titans are last in the NFL in scoring 11.6 points a game and last in time of possession at 24 minutes, 31 seconds.

It only got worse in the second half. All four sacks allowed came inside the final 11 minutes, though Ward scrambled repeatedly throughout from pressure. One video clip shows left tackle Dan Moore Jr. turning left and never putting hands on any defender as Houston's Kamari Lassiter blitzes straight at Ward. The quarterback able to shake off the would-be sack.

“It was nowhere near good enough to be qualified as a NFL offensive line,” Saleh said.

Stock up

Jeffery Simmons. The defensive tackle turned in his first All-Pro season in 2025 and somehow has found a new gear this season. His best play may have been taking on a couple of pass blockers, then turning to chase down the receiver for a tackle. He also got his hand on a C.J. Stroud pass to break it up and seemingly was everywhere.

Stock down

Tyjae Spears. The running back led the Titans by catching all nine passes thrown to him. Spears managed only 28 yards, and his fumble on second-and-4 late at the Titans 37 was costly. Spears finished with two carries for no yards rushing.

Injuries

S Kevin Winston Jr. was having exams for a tight quadriceps muscle that kept him from playing. CB Cor'Dale Flott is being checked for a chest injury that knocked him out of the latest loss.

Key number

6 — That's the number of consecutive losses to start the 2009 season by this franchise. Those Titans finished with an 8-8 season, fueled by Chris Johnson becoming the NFL's sixth man to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season.

Next steps

The Titans lead the "tankathon" for the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL draft ahead of the Chargers and Miami Dolphins. The Titans go to Indianapolis (2-3), then host Cleveland before visiting Cincinnati. They could reach their bye still searching for that first win.

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