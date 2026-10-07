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Nobel Prize in chemistry set to be awarded in Stockholm

The chemistry Nobel recipient will be announced Wednesday in Stockholm; the award honors major scientific progress

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Nobel Prize in chemistry set to be awarded in Stockholm
Nobel Prize in chemistry set to be awarded in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will award the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday in Stockholm.

Last year, three scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their development of new molecular structures that can trap vast quantities of gas inside, laying the groundwork to potentially suck greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere or harvest moisture from desert environments.

This year's prizes began with the Nobel for medicine , awarded Monday to three scientists whose work led to a tool that uses light to help unravel how the brain works. The physics award Tuesday recognized a scientist's efforts to demystify a rare group of neutrinos .

The literature prize is set to be awarded Thursday. After Friday’s peace prize is awarded, the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences will be announced Monday.

The prize money this year is 12 million Swedish kronor (about $1.2 million), whether for an individual, a small group of laureates or an organization.

Dazio reported from Berlin.

AP Nobel Prizes: https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

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