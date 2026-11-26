SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited facilities that produce nuclear ingredients and called for building more nuclear weapons, after ignoring U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to meet during his recent visit to Asia.

Kim's statement signals again that he won't give up his evolving nuclear program — the backbone of his authoritarian rule — and is eager to bolster his country's status as a nuclear power.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that Kim inspected two nuclear materials production factories, one newly inaugurated and the other being expanded. KCNA photos showed Kim and senior military officials walking between dense rows of what appeared to be centrifuges used to produce weapons-grade uranium and touring halls displaying what were believed be warheads. Some of the images were blurred.

KCAN said Kim visited a nuclear-powered equipment production base and a nuclear research institute as well on Wednesday.

North Korea has disclosed a uranium enrichment site a few times since it showed one at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex to visiting American scholars in 2010. North Korea didn't say where the nuclear materials production factories that Kim visited this week are located. In June, when North Korea disclosed parts of an uranium enrichment site while reporting on Kim's visit there, outside experts assessed it was likely an additional uranium enrichment facility that North Korea was suspected to have been building at Yongbyon.

Kim said his latest inspection visit was part of efforts to strengthen North Korea's defense capabilities in response to “variable nuclear threats approaching the Korean Peninsula moment by moment," KCNA said. He accused the U.S. of inciting its regional allies to possess nuclear-powered submarines and committing to sharing its nuclear weapons with them, KCNA said.

“The validity and substantiality of our possession of nuclear weapons and the trend of bolstering up its nuclear capability in quality and quantity are an irreversible reality,” Kim said, according to KCNA.

Kim also called for the further development of the country’s low-yield battlefield nuclear weapons, saying the deployment of such weapons across multiple domains for various missions is crucial given North Korea’s “inevitable reality facing the border with the most dangerous enemy state," a reference to South Korea.

In recent years, Kim has accelerated the expansion of his military nuclear program since his earlier high-stakes diplomacy with Trump collapsed in 2009. He has also shifted his foreign policy focus toward strengthening ties with Cold War-era allies Moscow and Beijing, seeking to strengthen his regional footing while pushing to establish North Korea as a permanent nuclear power.

Trump reiterated his eagerness to restore diplomacy with Kim as he visited China last week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. But a Trump-Kim meeting didn't happen, with the North not publicly responding to Trump's overture.

In an interview with the New York Post this week, Trump dismissed the suggestion that Kim had rebuffed his outreach, saying, “No, he didn’t ignore it. You know, we had many leaders there … There’ll be a time when we meet … It was just not really the right time. It was a very busy two-day period.”

Trump also claimed he could revive diplomacy with Kim at any time by restarting the exchange of letters they maintained during his first term, although he acknowledged that the two leaders had not corresponded “recently.”

Kim has previously said he could return to talks if the U.S. drops its “hostile policy” against his country and respects what he calls the North’s status as a nuclear state. Experts say Kim aims to win international recognition as a nuclear state so that he could demand the lifting of international sanctions.

Last week, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi assessed North Korea has been expanding its original uranium enrichment facility at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex, calling the move “a cause for serious concern.”

Nuclear weapons can be built using either highly enriched uranium or weapons-grade plutonium, and North Korea has facilities to produce both at Yongbyon. Last year, South Korea’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said that North Korea was operating four uranium enrichment facilities and that they were running every day.