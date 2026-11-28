CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Carson Vis and Greyson Uelmen each scored 15 points to help Northern Iowa defeat Robert Morris 71-60 on Saturday.

Vis also contributed six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Panthers (4-5). Uelmen shot 4 for 7 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Isaiah Johnson-Arigu shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jalik Dunkley finished with 19 points for the Colonials (2-6). K.J. Garris added 13 points and two steals for Robert Morris. K.C. Ugwuakazi also had 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 16:34 left in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson-Arigu led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 40-25 at the break. Uelmen scored a team-high 10 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.