Northern Iowa knocks off Robert Morris 71-60
Northern Iowa defeated Robert Morris in a basketball game; the victory brings the winning team to a four and five record
- 1 minuto de lectura'
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Carson Vis and Greyson Uelmen each scored 15 points to help Northern Iowa defeat Robert Morris 71-60 on Saturday.
Vis also contributed six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Panthers (4-5). Uelmen shot 4 for 7 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Isaiah Johnson-Arigu shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.
Jalik Dunkley finished with 19 points for the Colonials (2-6). K.J. Garris added 13 points and two steals for Robert Morris. K.C. Ugwuakazi also had 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
Northern Iowa took the lead with 16:34 left in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson-Arigu led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 40-25 at the break. Uelmen scored a team-high 10 points after halftime.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Más leídas
- 1
- 2
Las jubilaciones docentes subirán en diciembre entre 3% y 5,44% y los nuevos montos impactarán en el aguinaldo
- 3
El Tribunal del Mar rechazó el reclamo argentino para frenar provisoriamente la explotación petrolera en Malvinas
- 4
A Marc Márquez se le incendió la moto en la largada de la carrera sprint del MotoGP del Gran Premio de Valencia