SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback CJ Carr accounted for four touchdowns, Nolan James Jr. and Jonaz Walton each scored twice and No. 3 Notre Dame capitalized on three turnovers to rout Syracuse 52-17 Saturday and solidify its position in the College Football Playoff.

Carr was 15 of 23 for 269 yards and one interception with scoring strikes of 5, 22 and 25 yards to Jordan Faison, James and Elijah Burress. He also scored on a 13-yard scramble in directing the Irish (11-1, No. 4 CFP) to their fifth straight win. James ran 11 yards for his other score.

One of Walton’s touchdowns came on a 100-yard kickoff return to start the second half.

Notre Dame scored 21 points as the result of two interceptions and a fumble by third-string Syracuse quarterback Malachi Nelson. Nelson was 12 of 23 for 211 yards and three interceptions.

Faison led Fighting Irish receivers with six receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown. Only three Orange receivers caught a pass, led by Calvin Russell III, who had six.

Syracuse (5-7, 3-6 ACC) got off to fast start on a 1-yard touchdown run by Daunte Bacheyie with 9:34 to go in the first quarter, but it was all Irish after that. Notre Dame tied things a little more than a minute later on a 5-yard pass from Carr to Faison.

Notre Dame scored on seven of its nine possessions and amassed 520 total yards.

Notre Dame defeated Syracuse 70-7 last year and is the first team to score at least 50 points in consecutive games against the Orange since Louisville in 2016 and 2017.

The Takeaway

Notre Dame: The Irish now wait to see if they have a first-round bye in the CFP.

Syracuse: After a second straight season without a bowl bid, the Orange face a long offseason with major question marks, largely at quarterback, offensive line, secondary and coaching staff.

Up next

Notre Dame: College Football Playoff.

Syracuse: Season over.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here