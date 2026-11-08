Nuggets beat the Pacers in Mexico City behind Nikola Jokic's 19 points

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 10 of his 19 points in the first quarter and the Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers 114-102 in Mexico City.

Jokic also grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out eight assists, while Cameron Johnson added 18 points and Jamal Murray finished with 16 for the Nuggets, who have won four of their last five games.

Pascal Siakam scored 23 points and Larry Nance Jr. added 15 off the bench for the Pacers, who were the home team in the NBA’s 35th game played south of the border. Indiana has lost five of its last six games.

The Pacers played without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who missed the trip due to a hamstring strain.

NETS 124, HAWKS 121

ATLANTA (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker sank two free throws with 1:26 remaining to give Atlanta its first lead and the Hawks recovered from a big early deficit to beat Brooklyn.

Jalen Johnson led Atlanta with 30 points in his return after missing three games with a left ankle sprain. Alexander-Walker and Aaron Wiggins each added 20 as the Hawks, who trailed by 17 points in the first quarter, earned their fourth consecutive win.

The Nets were denied in their attempt for back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Atlanta outscored Brooklyn 36-26 in the final period.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points and Nolan Traore added a season-high 19. Julius Randle also had 19 for Brooklyn.

KNICKS 109, CAVALIERS 97

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 31 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 and New York made big plays when they needed them in a win over Cleveland in a rematch between last year’s Eastern Conference finalists.

Brunson scored 18 straight in the second quarter to help the defending NBA champions take control. He added nine assists and drained a crucial jumper in the final three minutes as the Knicks held off Cleveland’s comeback.

Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his season-high 37 points in the fourth quarter for the Cavs, who handed Philadelphia its first road loss on Friday.

It was the first meeting between New York and Cleveland since last season’s conference finals, which the Knicks swept. They blew out the Cavs by 37 in Game 4 on their Rocket Arena home floor.

THUNDER 114, WIZARDS 75

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in three quarters and Oklahoma City routed poor-shooting Washington, holding the Wizards to the lowest total in the NBA this season.

Jared McCain added 19 points, and rookie Aday Mara had 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oklahoma City (8-2), which has won five of seven games since losing starters Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren to long-term injuries.

Rookie AJ Dybantsa scored 19 points and Alex Sarr had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Washington (4-6), which played without big man Anthony Davis. The Wizards made 29 of 98 shots (29.6%) and made only 7 of 43 3-point attempts. The Wizards have lost three straight.

Both teams played NBA Cup games the previous night, but it didn’t appear to affect Oklahoma City, which shot 50% in the first half and built a 57-36 lead behind 17 points from McCain and 16 from Gilgeous-Alexander, who sat out the fourth quarter.

WARRIORS 126, MAGIC 119 (OT)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —Stephen Curry converted a three-point play with 1:38 left in overtime that put Golden State ahead then scored a layup in the final minute to finish with 41 points, six rebounds and six assists, and the Warriors held off Orlando for their seventh straight win.

Wendell Carter Jr. missed two free throws with 1:15 remaining that would have tied the game before Curry came through again.

Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg made a key 3-pointer in overtime and contributed 23 points and eight rebounds. A day earlier he shared a video of gifting his mother a home in California.

Golden State started 0-3 and now has its longest winning streak since seven in a row from March 3-15, 2025.

SUNS 102, ROCKETS 99

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 24 points, including seven straight to break a late tie, and Phoenix held off Houston.

Booker broke a 95-all tie with a basket with just under 4 minutes left, then hit a 3-pointer to make it 100-95. Another basket with 2:30 left made it a seven-point Phoenix lead, and Houston couldn’t come back. Former Sun Kevin Durant missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds and Phoenix ran out the clock.

Jalen Green had 16 points, Miles Bridges had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Dillon Brooks scored 11 for the Suns, who snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Rockets.

With their victory over Orlando on Thursday night, the Suns have won consecutive games for the first time this season.

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