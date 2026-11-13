Oberti’s 25 help Boston University down Johnson & Wales 100-74

BOSTON (AP) — Mike Oberti scored 25 points as Boston University beat Division III member Johnson & Wales 100-74 on Thursday.

Oberti had nine rebounds for the Terriers (3-1). Kyrone Alexander scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. Sam Hughes shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Alvin Baez finished with 26 points, four assists and four steals for the Wildcats. Johnson & Wales also got 16 points from Slim Hines, and Omar Grullon finished with 13 points.

BU took the lead for good with 17:45 left in the first half. The score was 51-40 at halftime, with Oberti racking up 15 points. Boston University pulled away with an 18-3 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 30 points. They outscored Johnson & Wales by 15 points in the final half, as Oberti led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Up next

Johnson & Wales: at Brown on Wednesday.

Boston University: hosts Dartmouth on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.