Ohio State QB Julian Sayin takes charge as a team captain, bringing swagger to the huddle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Julian Sayin's main focus during Ohio State's fall camp last year was on winning the starting quarterback job.

This season, there's no doubt on who is commanding the huddle.

Sayin was elected as one of Ohio State's seven team captains while teammates have noticed a more confident and vocal Sayin as the top-ranked Buckeyes prepare to host Ball State in their season opener on Sept. 5.

“He’s doing a great job using his voice more, taking command of the offense,” wide receiver Jeremiah Smith said. “When he’s in the huddle and guy’s are talking, he’s telling everybody to shut up. So you see that swagger coming out of him, a lot of different things. He’s taking that step for sure.”

Sayin has plenty of reasons to be confident. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season after leading the nation with a 77% completion rate while throwing for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns with only eight interceptions.

He also was the first Ohio State quarterback to have two games where he completed at least 85% of his passes for more than 300 yards, at least three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Sayin pointed to familiarity with the group as one of the reasons for being more assertive. But he also admitted it was something that he also needed to work on.

“It is a little bit easier just to have experience and a veteran group around me, but you still have to get out of your comfort zone,” he said. “I'm still growing in that area and trying to improve.”

Coach Ryan Day, also a former quarterback, said the familiarity of going through a season at Ohio State and the expectations involved were a great teacher for this season.

“It’s the Rolodex of plays that you’re not doing for the first time anymore. It gives you a confidence to say, ‘I’m remembering not learning.’ And that’s probably the biggest thing,” Day said.

Sayin has also embraced the challenge of working with a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith. His confidence in the scheme has grown through the spring and fall camps, especially with the many things Smith expects from his quarterbacks.

“He definitely puts a lot on the quarterback’s plate,” Sayin said. “As a quarterback, you want to be in charge, you want to be able to make the checks and get us in the right play. And so it’s been a ton of fun. The language (of the offense) is definitely a little bit more wordy than last season, but that’s what it’s like at the next level.”

Offensive guard Austin Siereveld wishes there were times though when Sayin could slow down a little bit. Siereveld noted there have been a couple times when offensive line coach Tyler Bowen has been trying to point things out and Sayin is already trying to get to the next play.

Sayin's offseason growth will be vital in what will be a more challenging schedule for the Buckeyes. There's a trip to fifth-ranked Texas on Sept. 12 as well as tests at No. 22 Iowa on Oct. 3 and No. 14 Southern California on Oct. 31. Ohio State's November is also difficult as it hosts No. 2 Oregon and 16th-ranked Michigan.

The more difficult schedule should also have the Buckeyes ready for the late-season push. They were 12-0 in the regular season before losing to Indiana in the Big Ten title game and Miami in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl.

“We have great leaders, but when the quarterback says things and can take command, it’s just different. Julian has done that a lot of times and that’s why he’s the captain,” wide receiver Brandon Inniss said.

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