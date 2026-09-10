Ohtani sidelined again as Dodgers weigh injured list stint after right arm discomfort

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was out of the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup for sixth time in seven games on Wednesday night after the two-way superstar felt something in his right arm during a swing two days earlier.

Ohtani has been managing lingering soreness in his right biceps and left knee for weeks now, but he waited until after Tuesday night's game to tell the training staff about his arm after playing Monday.

"There was a swing Monday that he didn’t feel great on, hasn’t totally recovered from Monday,” manager Dave Roberts said. “So the thought is to give him today and then huddle up with him, the medical staff, and figure out what’s the next steps.”

The Dodgers are off Thursday and open a seven-game trip in Miami on Friday.

Ohtani took swings in the batting cage on Tuesday night, when he was available to pinch-hit.

Roberts confirmed the team has stressed to Ohtani the need for him to speak up immediately about any physical issues he may have.

“The concern is that after four days (off) and then to take four at-bats and to feel something in an at-bat where we can’t keep going forward, I think that’s disappointing,” Roberts said. “Anything should be on the table as far as kind of what gets him to be the best version of himself in September.”

That includes a potential stint on the injured list.

“Obviously, it’s not ideal given that it would potentially be 15 days,” Roberts said, “but I still stand by whatever is best for him is best for us. We’ll have to make that decision at some point.”

Roberts expressed some regret about not putting Ohtani on the IL last week.

“I would love to go back and put him on the IL,” he said. “But I did feel at that moment in time, we all felt that giving him four days was sufficient. He was agreeable.”

Ohtani, a four-time MVP, is a key component of the Dodgers' bid for a third consecutive World Series championship, even though he won't be pitching the rest of the season because of his injuries.

“I just feel very confident that he’ll be back at some point,” Roberts said. "I don’t know if it’s Friday, I don’t know. We have to make a decision at some point. I do feel that he’ll be ready to go.”

Also out of the lineup Wednesday was first baseman Freddie Freeman, whose right knee has been bothering him. He made a rare appearance as the designated hitter on Tuesday, going 0 for 2 with a strikeout in a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Center fielder Tommy Edman was back in the leadoff spot and Will Smith was the designated hitter in place of Ohtani for the series finale against the Reds.

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