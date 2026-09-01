Oil giant Chevron is expected to announce it will expand operations in Venezuela, US official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oil giant Chevron is expected to soon announce it will expand operations in Venezuela, a U.S. official said Tuesday.

The official, who briefed reporters on the expected announcement, said that the company’s officials and Energy Secretary Chris Wright are expected to visit Venezuela on Wednesday where the new investment will be formally unveiled. The official spoke under condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House for the call.

Chevron is the second-largest U.S. oil company and the only one with a major presence in Venezuela. The announcement comes after the White House confirmed on Monday it is partnering with North American Blue Energy Partners as part of President Donald Trump ’s push to tap into Venezuela’s oil industry .