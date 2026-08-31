Oklahoma man charged with murder after 2 killed in explosion at marijuana extraction facility

An Oklahoma man has been charged with murder following a large explosion at a marijuana extraction facility that killed two of his employees and damaged surrounding businesses, prosecutors said Monday.

Ryan Bassham, 35, turned himself in this weekend after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Thursday’s blast at Solos Extracts near Tulsa, authorities said. The explosion around 1 a.m. partially tore the roof from a building, crumpled doors and scattered debris around an industrial park.

Bassham was booked into a Tulsa jail and released after posting a $2 million bond. Court records did not list an attorney for Bassham, and phone numbers for him and the business could not immediately be found. The Associated Press left a message with a law firm that previously represented Bassham.

The two victims, Michael Newman and Stephen Scott, both worked for Bassham, said Adam Jones, spokesman for the Tulsa County district attorney's office. He said prosecutors believe the employees were unlawfully manufacturing hazardous chemicals that wound up creating an explosion.

A fire marshal told authorities the business was seeking an updated marijuana license and narcotics registration, according to court records. Medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma.

According to court documents, Newman told a paramedic on the way to the hospital that the area had not been well ventilated and that the explosion happened after he unplugged something. He was conscious when paramedics arrived but later died at the hospital.

No one else was harmed in the explosion, but multiple nearby businesses were damaged, authorities said.

According to court records, investigators believe Bassham bought Solos Extracts earlier this year. A fire marshal who inspected the facility in January found an outdated fire suppression system and equipment commonly used in marijuana manufacturing. The marshal returned to the facility after the explosion and found large amounts of liquid propane and other hazardous material that were not there in January, according to court records.

The owner of a neighboring marijuana manufacturing business told police he spoke with Bassham earlier this year after noticing high levels of carbon dioxide on a building sensor. He described being lightheaded when he walked into the building.

Wilder is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.