Oklahoma State stuns No. 6 Oregon 39-31, ending 21-game skid against FBS opponents

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Drew Mestemaker threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 102 yards and a score, and Oklahoma State ended a 21-game skid against FBS opponents by pulling off the first true stunner of the 2026 season, beating No. 6 Oregon 39-31 on Saturday.

Coach Eric Morris' first victory with the Cowboys won't be forgotten by any of the delirious fans in Stillwater, particularly after Oklahoma State went 1-11 last season and lost 24-10 to Tulsa in its season opener.

The Ducks (1-1), the preseason No. 2 who looked vulnerable in a season-opening home win over Boise State, suffered a huge blow to their national title hopes. Oregon had been favored by 23 1/2 points.

Mestemaker, who played for Morris last season at North Texas, bounced back from a poor performance in the opener. His 10-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter gave the Cowboys the lead for good.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here