Oklahoma upsets No. 1 Texas on Tate Sandell's game-ending 47-yard field goal

DALLAS (AP) — Tate Sandell kicked a 47-yard field goal on the final play and Oklahoma overcame its continued offensive ineptness with touchdowns on special teams and defense in a 27-24 win over No. 1 Texas in the Red River rivalry game on Saturday.

The Sooners (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) beat a No. 1 team for the first time since a 38-17 win over Missouri in 2007. They had been 0-4-1 when facing a top-ranked Texas team.

Arch Manning threw three touchdowns for the Longhorns (4-1, 1-1), but both of his interceptions were costly.

Texas had two late chances, but Gianni Spetic was wide right on a 53-yard field goal attempt with 1:55 left. After the Sooners went three-and-out for the seventh time in the game, Manning’s last pass was intercepted by Omarion Robinson with 19 seconds left.

That set up the Sooners up at their 39, and John Mateer completed passes of 13 and 20 yards to Isaiah Sategna on opposite sides of the field and both upheld on replay review.

Oklahoma then ran a play to set up the kick by Sandell, who had made a 53-yarder and missed another from the same distance.

Up next

Oklahoma plays its first SEC home game when hosting Kentucky next Saturday night.

Texas is home next Saturday against No. 16 Florida (4-2, 2-2), which has lost two in a row.

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