Olivia Miles has 20 points, 7 assists before ankle injury as WNBA-best Lynx beat Valkyries 77-66

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Olivia Miles had 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds before leaving midway through the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury, and the Minnesota Lynx ran away early from the Golden State Valkyries before holding on for a 77-66 win Wednesday night in a matchup of the WNBA’s top teams.

Kayla McBride also scored 20 for the Lynx and did Stephen Curry's signature “night night” gesture after a late 3-pointer at Chase Center, home to Curry's Warriors. Napheesa Collier added 18 points and eight rebounds for the league-best Lynx.

Miles, Minnesota's standout rookie who shot 8 of 10 from the field, turned her ankle when she stepped on Collier's foot. She limped off the court and went to the locker room briefly before returning to the bench area.

Veronica Burton had 14 points and seven assists for the cold-shooting Valkyries (25-10), who have yet to beat Minnesota in seven meetings. The top-seeded Lynx swept the expansion Valkyries in the first round of the 2025 playoffs.

Janelle Salaun's 3-pointer with 9:41 left pulled the Valkyries within 54-44, and she made one free throw the next time down before a layup with 8:18 remaining that cut the lead to 54-47. But Golden State didn't get enough defensive stops in crunch time.

The Valkyries' Kaila Charles left in the fourth after she took a hit to the eye.

The Lynx (30-7) have won five straight and 15 of 16, improving to 11-1 on the road against the Western Conference.

Golden State started 5 of 27 in front of a raucous, sellout crowd. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Tuesday that the arena and Valkyries will host the 2027 All-Star Game.

The Valkyries (25-10) had their six-game winning streak snapped with just their second loss in 17 games. They clinched a playoff berth with Monday's 78-70 win over Dallas.

Golden State shot 4 for 17 in the first quarter, missing five of its six 3-point attempts, then began 1 of 12 to start the second as Minnesota jumped to a 35-18 lead and opened the second quarter with a 7-0 burst on the way to a 41-26 halftime advantage.

The Valkyries typically find their offensive rhythm from their defense, but never got in sync on either end. They shot 2 of 14 from deep in the first half and 7 for 37 overall — 1 for 7 by leading scorer Gabby Williams, who was held to 10 points on 4-for-15 shooting.

Up next

Lynx: At Washington on Friday night.

Valkyries: Visit Chicago on Friday night.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball