Olson delivers walk-off single in 10th as Braves outlast Rockies 3-2 for 7th consecutive win

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson's single past first base drove in Brewer Hicklen with the winning run in the 10th inning and the Atlanta Braves recovered after losing an early lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Sunday for their seventh straight win.

Sean Murphy homered for Atlanta.

Ronald Acuña Jr. opened the 10th with a single to left field off Ryan Feltner (5-9) that moved designated runner Brewer Hicklen to third base. Olson followed with a single down the right field line for his seventh career walk-off hit.

Braves players stormed out of the dugout to surround Olson near second base.

Victor Mederos (4-1) pitched a perfect 10th inning.

Connor Norby's run-scoring single tied the game at 2-2 in the eighth.

Atlanta right-hander Tyler Mahle allowed five hits and one run with no walks while matching his season high with nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. He has allowed a combined five runs in four starts since he was traded to Atlanta by the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 2.

Jake McCarthy lined a homer off Mahle in the sixth.

Colorado right-hander Mason Adams allowed two runs in five innings in his second major league start.

Feltner , who was scratched from his scheduled start on Saturday due to illness, replaced Adams in the sixth inning and threw four scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Derek Thomas served as a replacement umpire, working at third base. Thomas filled in for Ron Kulpa, who was hit on his facemask by a foul ball from Ozzie Albies and left Saturday's game, won by Atlanta 2-1 .

Up next

Rockies: RHP Tanner Gordon (1-4, 5.38 ERA) is scheduled to face Baltimore RHP Kyle Bradish (7-12, 4.03) on Monday night at Colorado.

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (8-7, 3.95) is scheduled to start Monday night's makeup game at home against San Francisco. The game was scheduled after a June 18 game was postponed due to rain.

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