LA NACION

One Extraordinary Photo: Messi and Kane hug after World Cup semifinal

A photographer captured a significant post-match interaction between two global soccer stars using specialized equipment.

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
One Extraordinary Photo: Messi and Kane hug after World Cup semifinal
One Extraordinary Photo: Messi and Kane hug after World Cup semifinal

ATLANTA (AP) — Erik Lesser is an Atlanta-based freelance photographer with 40 years of professional experience covering sports, politics, breaking news and features. This is his first World Cup working for The Associated Press.

Why this photo

I was following Lionel Messi as he left the main Argentina celebrations and was approaching a group of disappointed England players closer to my position. I was hopeful there would be an interaction with England captain Harry Kane. Of course, both players are global soccer stars, so capturing them together at the end of the match was important.

How I made this photo

This was shot with my main camera, which I was using with a 100-300 2.8 lens with a 1.4 converter. That gave me the extra reach to capture these moments but it also meant I was not over-lensed if something happened closer to me.

Why it works

This image shows the genuine respect the pair have for each other. While one can see the disappointment in Kane’s body language, Messi is not gloating and acts like a gentleman. It’s almost like Kane is saying “you beat us fair and square.” Being able to see both of their faces and have a clean background was fortunate as well.

See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. La memorable tapa de L'Equipe en Francia y las reacciones de los medios españoles tras el triunfo argentino
    1

    “Finalissima en el Mundial”: qué dicen los medios españoles tras el triunfo de la selección contra Inglaterra

  2. Anto Roccuzzo revolucionó las redes con su festejo “bien argento” tras el pase a la final de Mundial
    2

    Antonela Roccuzzo revolucionó las redes con su festejo “bien argento” tras el pase a la final de Mundial

  3. El machete en la botella del arquero de Inglaterra para una potencial definición por penales
    3

    Los argentinos encontraron la botella del arquero de Inglaterra con indicaciones para una potencial definición por penales

  4. El imán de Messi, la paciencia argentina: así se fabricó la gesta de Atlanta
    4

    El imán de Messi, la paciencia argentina: así se fabricó la gesta de Atlanta