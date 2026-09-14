Oprah Winfrey wants you to reach your ‘AHA’ moment at the Sphere

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey stood alone at the Sphere, attempting to comprehend what she had witnessed after U2’s opening night performance in 2023. Mesmerized by the multisensory event, the Queen of All Media had a thought : Could she use the groundbreaking, 4D capabilities of the globe-shaped arena to help others reach their highest potential?

“You could use this technology as a visual, immersive experience to allow people to go deeper for themselves and walk away with a sense of awe and wonder about what it means to be alive,” the media mogul, whose empire was built largely by inspiring viewers of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” told The Associated Press. “I know that there’s more, and the more could really help people see themselves differently. It has the potential to be an incredible experience of magnificent wonder.”

That initial thought became “Oprah Winfrey's AHA,” taking place April 2-4 at the Sphere, the $2.3 billion state-of-the-art Las Vegas arena that has hosted performances by The Backstreet Boys, Phish, the Eagles and No Doubt — and a popular “The Wizard of Oz” film experience .

The two-hour live event will feature Winfrey with special guests and performances, including multiple Grammy winner Jacob Collier , poet and author Ocean Vuong, musician Ajeet and gospel singer Wintley Phipps. Among all-star collaborators crafting the experience with Winfrey are Oscar-nominated composer Max Richter, Grammy-nominated musicians Jason White and Jon Hopkins, playwright and MacArthur “genius grant” recipient Tarell Alvin McCraney and Es Devlin, the stage designer for Beyoncé's “Formation” and “Renaissance” world tours. Tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 25.

It’s been 15 years since Winfrey ended her iconic talk show, which last week celebrated its 40th anniversary of reaching U.S. syndication. She has stayed busy with her podcast, her CEO duties for her namesake OWN TV network, and various tours and live events. At 72, when many are embracing retirement, Winfrey isn't ready to slow down completely.

“I thought about sitting behind the gate and picking roses,” Winfrey joked. “The truth is, I got another strong decade. I feel the urgency of time, and I feel like I have something to say … and using all of these collaborators to help me say it in a more forceful and phenomenal and immersive way is my offering for this remaining decade.”

Though she no longer greets millions of TV viewers daily, Winfrey’s influence remains massive. Her book club is still a bucket list aspiration for authors, products appearing on her “Favorite Things” list can change a company’s fortune, and politicians still court her support .

“I think that I’ve been given this opportunity because you know I know how to use it, I know what to do with it. But I keep asking this question: Why have I been given it? I realize it’s such a huge opportunity that I’m not supposed to take it for granted,” said the philanthropist, who still writes daily in a journal filled with gratitude entries about all she has accomplished. She hopes “AHA” attendees will be inspired to take advantage of their own opportunities as well.

“Maya Angelou says, ‘Baby, I can see why you are where you are because you have been obedient to the call,’” she said, recalling conversations with the poet and literary giant. “That’s my message to everybody: Everybody has the call. If you are obedient to the call, if you surrender to the call, you will be led to higher ground than you ever even imagined.”

Follow Associated Press entertainment journalist Gary Gerard Hamilton at @GaryGHamilton on all his social media platforms.