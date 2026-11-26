Luis Robert Jr. has agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract to return to the Baltimore Orioles, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal, subject to a successful physical, had not been announced.

Baltimore claimed Robert off waivers from the New York Mets on Aug. 31, but the 29-year-old outfielder played only three games for the Orioles before hamstring problems sent him to the injured list. The team declined his $20 million club option for 2027, but it's now set to bring him back for less.

Robert hit .221 with 11 home runs and 26 RBIs in 61 games this year for the Mets and Orioles. When Baltimore acquired him, it looked like a rental for a team still hoping to sneak into the postseason. The Orioles assumed an obligation of roughly $4.9 million from the Mets — the remainder of this year’s salary plus a $2 million buyout of the 2027 option.

Now Baltimore is making a bigger commitment to a player who was an All-Star in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox but hasn't maintained that form since. The Orioles could use help in the outfield, where Colton Cowser has shown some defensive ability in center but hasn't hit consistently, and Tyler O'Neill has disappointed in his first two seasons of a three-year deal.

Robert has a career OPS of .859 against left-handed pitchers.

The move comes after the Orioles landed right-hander Freddy Peralta on a $125 million, five-year deal earlier in the week.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.