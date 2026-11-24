ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kamrin Oriol scored 34 points as Akron beat Belmont 87-64 on Tuesday.

Oriol added three steals for the Zips (5-2). Tahj Staveskie added 14 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds. Evan Mahaffey shot 5 of 8 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jack Smiley led the way for the Bruins (5-2) with 13 points. Belmont also got 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Vincent Neugebauer. Jabez Jenkins finished with 10 points.

Akron took the lead with 17:02 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Oriol led his team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 37-26 at the break. Akron extended its lead to 77-51 during the second half, fueled by an 18-2 scoring run. Oriol scored a team-high 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.