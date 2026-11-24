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Ousted leader Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh from exile on Dec. 16, spokesperson says
The ousted leader plans a December return from exile; she formally requested government transport to reach the capital
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LA NACION
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return home from exile in India on Dec. 16, the day the country celebrates as Victory Day when it won independence after a war with Pakistan.
Hasina went into exile in India on Aug. 5, 2024, after a student-led mass uprising forced her to end her 15-year rule.
In the statement Tuesday announcing the planned date of her return, she urged current Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to arrange her return on the national airline.
“Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka,” spokesman Syed Mozammel Ali said in the statement.
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