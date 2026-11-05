Owner Robert Kraft to miss Rob Gronkowski’s Patriots hall of fame induction after back surgery

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft will miss Saturday's induction of Rob Gronkowski into the franchise's hall of fame as well as New England's home game with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as he recovers from back surgery.

Kraft, 85, told ESPN on Thursday that doctors have instructed him to remain off his feet. That will prevent him from being in attendance for this weekend's celebration of the former tight end, who was voted into the team's hall by fans in April. Kraft also won’t be able to travel with the team for their game in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 15.

Gronkowski's addition to the team's hall follows Julian Edelman in 2025, Tom Brady in 2024 and current coach Mike Vrabel in 2023.

Kraft bought the franchise in 1994 and has been at the helm for all six of the Patriots' Super Bowl wins and 11 conference titles, the most of any single owner in NFL history.

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that Kraft is one of five contributors who have advanced in the process for inclusion in the 2027 class. He missed out on being elected in 2026.

Gronkowski played for nine seasons (2010-18) with the Patriots after entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick out of Arizona in 2010. He was a part of nine AFC East division championship teams, eight conference final teams, five AFC championship teams and three Super Bowl wins with the Patriots.

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