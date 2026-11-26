INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ boom or bust offense did the latter in the second half of a 26-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night.

Jordan Love had some early success finding receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden for explosive pass plays, but those big gains largely dried up after Watson was knocked out of the game when he sustained a concussion on a hard hit from safety Kam Kinchens late in the first half.

“I think you need your best players out there, and when they’re not out there, it certainly hurts your chances,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “And he’s a guy that is tough to replace.”

Watson had four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown before he was hurt trying to bring in a sideline catch on a fourth down with 1:54 remaining in the second quarter.

Kinchens was ejected for unnecessary roughness following a video review.

The importance of Love’s connection with Watson and Golden was evident on Green Bay’s only touchdown drive earlier in the second quarter. He found Watson for a 21-yard catch to start the possession, and immediate use of tempo led to a 39-yard gain to Golden on the very next play. It was Golden’s only catch of the game.

But in the second half, the Packers (6-5) had 55 yards on 16 plays and held the ball for just 6:15. They were 0 for 3 on third down, and Love threw two interceptions on communication breakdowns.

“This is a playoff-type game, and we dropped the ball, especially on offense,” said Love, who was 17-of-29 passing for 198 yards and one score. “And like I said, it starts with me. I got to be better, and we’ll look at it.”

LaFleur admitted the Packers are a “pass-heavy offense” right now, reduced to trying to “sneak in some runs there to at least keep the defense honest,” which means asking Love to consistently deliver the MVP-caliber highs he has displayed at times this season.

Ideally, they would be able to cobble together some sort of run game to reduce that pressure. However, Green Bay finished with 55 yards on the ground, and wide receiver Savion Williams was their leading rusher with 18 yards on two carries.

“It’s been a pretty consistent theme throughout the course of the season,” LaFleur said. “So, obviously, if we had the right answers, we would fix that by now, and it’s not fixed.”

The frustrations carried over to the other side of the ball, particularly after allowing 195 yards rushing in the second half. Star edge rusher Micah Parsons, playing for the first time since tearing his ACL in December 2025, seemingly questioned the effort and intensity of the defense following the disastrous final two quarters.

“I think that last part just comes down to, we need to figure out who’s going to be a dog or not,” Parsons said. “Like that’s just the reality of it."

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