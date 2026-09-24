Packers' Javon Hargrave, Falcons' Tua Tagovailoa active for Green Bay's home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is active for Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons after missing one game.

Hargrave had sat out the Packers’ 20-17 overtime victory over the New York Jets on Sunday while going through concussion protocol and dealing with a knee issue. He had been listed as questionable on Green Bay’s Wednesday injury report but wasn't listed among the Packers’ inactive players Thursday.

Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. also are active. Bowman had been listed as questionable Wednesday because of an Achilles tendon issue.

Tagovailoa will back up Michael Penix Jr., who is playing for the first time since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last November. Tagovailoa, who signed with Atlanta in March after spending six seasons with the Miami Dolphins, missed the Falcons' first two games with an oblique injury.

Both teams already had released many of their injury-related updates for this game on Wednesday. That’s when the Packers (1-1) ruled out left guard Aaron Banks (toe/knee), wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck), right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) and defensive tackle Warren Brinson (calf).

Reed and Bako-Bewele were carted off the field on consecutive plays Sunday. Bako-Bewele said Tuesday he partially tore his right patellar tendon and will miss the rest of the season.

Green Bay's other inactive player is defensive tackle Anthony Campbell.

The Falcons (0-2) placed cornerback A.J. Terrell on injured reserve Wednesday because of a groin injury. The designation means Terrell won’t be available for at least the Falcons’ next four games.

Atlanta's inactive players are quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Jack Strand, cornerbacks Malcolm DeWalt and Robert Longerbeam, defensive end Samson Ebukam and offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa. Rush is listed as the Falcons' third quarterback.

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