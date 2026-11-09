Packers running back Josh Jacobs to undergo surgery after breaking his finger

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will have to undergo surgery after breaking his right ring finger in a victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Jacobs is expected to have surgery sometime this week. The Packers (6-3) play at Minnesota on Sunday.

“As far as how long he’ll be out, I think that’s to be determined,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur was asked about the possibility that Jacobs could get placed on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games.

“I think everything’s on the table,” LaFleur said.

Jacobs said after the Packers’ 45-27 triumph that he had tried to play through the injury but had issues gripping the ball.

This represents the latest issue in a tumultuous year for the three-time Pro Bowl running back, who pleaded no contest on Sept. 10 to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property stemming from an altercation in May with his girlfriend at the time.

Jacobs missed the Packers’ first six games while on the commissioner’s exempt list, which prevented him from playing or practicing. Jacobs has played three games for the Packers since coming off that list , and he has 36 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown plus 11 catches for 68 yards and two more scores.

The NFL’s investigation into Jacobs' case is ongoing, which means he still could be subject to more discipline from the league.

This injury also represents the latest setback for a Packers rushing attack that has struggled all season. Green Bay has won five of its last six games despite ranking last in the NFL in yards rushing per game (68.2) and next-to-last in yards per carry (3.0).

LaFleur said Monday that the Packers don’t necessarily need to acquire a running back before Tuesday’s trade deadline. LaFleur noted that running back Chris Brooks is expected back from injured reserve soon.

Green Bay rushed for a season-high 129 yards against New England, even though Jacobs gained only 5 yards on four carries. Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-high 68 yards on 14 carries and scored his first career touchdown.

“Certainly, I think there’s some opportunity there for more,” LaFleur said. “You always look at that that way. But I thought it was a step in the right direction.”

The Packers acquired Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly before the season, the same day that Jacobs was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. The Steelers selected Johnson in the third round of the 2025 draft.

“I feel like I’m getting back to me, getting back comfortable with the system and running the ball,” Johnson said after Sunday’s game.

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