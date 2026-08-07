Padres beat Diamondbacks 5-1 to close within a game in NL wild-card race

PHOENIX (AP) — Jackson Merrill and Ty France both had two hits and an RBI, four relievers combined for five scoreless innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Thursday night to improve their position in the National League playoff race.

The Padres — who have a 12-8 record since the All-Star break — moved a game behind the D-backs for the third and final wild-card spot. The NL West rivals split the four-game series.

San Diego finished with 12 hits, including three singles from Luis Rengifo — two on bunts. Relievers Bradgley Rodriguez (3-2), Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon and Mason Miller gave up just two hits over the final five innings, striking out seven.

The Padres built an early 3-0 lead, but the D-backs tried to mount a two-out rally in the bottom of the third with four hits in a row. Gabriel Moreno brought home one run with an RBI single before Walker Buehler wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam when Nolan Arenado flew out to center.

Buehler lasted just four innings, giving up one run on six hits and a walk. The righty struck out three.

Arizona rookie Kohl Drake (0-1) also had a short outing, giving up three runs over 3 2/3 innings. Moreno finished with three hits, including a double.

The D-backs have a 16-8 record since July 9, but have dropped three of their last five. They open a three-game series against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (8-9, 5.04 ERA) was set to start Friday night at home against Dodgers RHP Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.64).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb